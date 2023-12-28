Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Climate change continues to progress year after year. Octopus DNA is now expected to reveal the timing of the ice sheet collapse.

Frankfurt – The western Antarctic ice sheet could be on the verge of collapse. A team of researchers led by Sally Lau from James Cook University in Townsville, Australia, came to this conclusion. Many coastal cities could be threatened.

Climate change is progressing – is the ice sheet on the verge of collapse?

The Advancing climate change is increasingly worrying experts. The so-called According to relevant opinions, the 1.5 degree target can hardly be achieved. The research team led by Sally Lau has now shown how quickly this could lead to environmental catastrophes. These are concerned with studying the South Pole, which “has been home to a continental-sized ice sheet for 34 million years,” as one publication states.

Researchers from Australia examined octopus DNA and found evidence of a possible catastrophe. © Panthermedia/Imago (symbol image)

The team writes in their research article that many important aspects of the South Pole remain unexplored and difficult to understand. The team may close some of these now that a discovery has been made. Until now, two different octopus populations were connected via a waterway. However, this waterway is now completely covered by the ice sheet – which could be a catastrophic sign. A long-lost drill core from Greenland also provides evidence of sea level rise.

Cities like New York and Shanghai could face catastrophe

The frozen waterway suggests to the researchers that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet (WAIS) collapsed during a past warm period almost 129,000 to 116,000 years ago. At this time the last warm period to date occurred. The west of Antarctica is said to have been largely ice-free during this time. Global temperatures today are expected to be similar to those at that time. The researchers therefore expect that something similar is also possible today.

In the Science magazine Sally Lau and her team warn that sea levels could rise by up to five meters if the ice sheet collapses. If that happens, coastal cities in particular will face major problems – including New York and Shanghai, which would have to contend with a rapid increase. The published results of the team of researchers are still speculations that await confirmation from further research. (approx)