They simply call it “Mob”. Or in the acronym “Lcn”, or “La Cosa Nostra”. Five families – the Bonannos, the Columbos, the Gambinos, the Genoveses and the Lucheses – who for decades dominated the New York of crime. They have an organization that reflects in all respects the Sicilian parent company, headed by the “boss”, supported by a councilor and a deputy, “underboss”, a top that holds and manages the various criminal groups.

For each team there is a leader and a handful of soldiers. They are all “punciuti”, affiliated with the ancient rite born in Sicily two centuries ago; they are 100% Italian descendants and are all men. In the American Cosa Nostra, women are excluded, in the name of the ancient patriarchy. Below them are the “associates”, uninitiated supporters with the traditional rite, executors of orders or specialists to be used when needed.

The American mafia, a direct subsidiary of the Cosa Nostra, is not only the imagination that has fueled extraordinary films, starting with Elia Kazan’s “On the Port Front” and ending with “Once Upon a Time in America”. It is an organization never defeated definitively, which in recent years seems to re-emerge, despite hundreds of arrests and Donnie Brasco-style undercover investigations.

Third generation

There are many signs of the return of the most dangerous mafia overseas. On May 31, 2017 in New York, sixteen affiliates were arrested in an FBI operation against the Luchese family. Scrolling through the names listed in the indictment, at least three generations can be glimpsed, with the defendants aged between thirty and eighty.

Prosecutor Joon H. Kim after the arrests tells the press all his concern: “As demonstrated by today’s accusations, the Cosa Nostra remains alive and active in New York”.

It’s not folklore to be relegated to Hollywood. Three years later, in November 2020, in the South Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area, the judiciary orders the arrest of another fifteen members of the Italian clans, on charges of racketeering, gambling, usury, extortion and trafficking of drugs: the most traditional criminal curriculum for “La Cosa Nostra”.

At the center of the investigation was the family led by Steven Mazzone. Reading the documents of the trial, one finds the same initiation rite as always and the golden dictate: 100% Italian, with strict rules of silence. They aimed to control sports betting and usury in Atlantic City, the port city on the east coast: a money machine capable of supporting the drug trafficking business.

New York again, August of last year: a police operation hits the Bonanno and Genovese families, the best-known names in the city. Behind the signs of meeting points and shops in Queens (with Italian names, such as La Nazionale Soccer Club, the Gran Caffe, the Centro Calcio Italiano Club) clandestine gambling halls were hidden.

Breon S. Peace, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, again raises the alarm: «These arrests demonstrate that the mafia continues to pollute our communities with illegal gambling, extortion and violence while using our financial system at the service of their criminal schemes”.

The American Cosa Nostra is not just gambling or drug trafficking. Above all, it is an organization that has grown from infiltrating the heart of the US economy. It counts on a discrete army of very loyal “punched” men, which make it difficult for the organization to be penetrated.

In 2000, according to a study published by the US Department of Justice, there were more than a thousand members, 80% of them in New York and the rest scattered between Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Miami. The associates – or supporters or criminals who work for the organization without being affiliated – number around 10,000.

In the Big Apple

Perhaps the most serious alarm could be triggered in the Big Apple, where the five Cosa Nostra families have never abandoned the heart of their business: port logistics. From here the shadow of the Sicilian mafia could spread over the city.

From the very beginning of their presence in the USA, the specialization of New York families has been the criminal infiltration of the unions, especially in port logistics. They profited threefold: they used the “unions” for a sort of extortion against maritime activities, leveraging the union conflict on the docks. At the same time they controlled hiring, receiving a carton in return. And, last but not least, they guaranteed control of logistics, the strategic heart for all types of traffic.

Cosa Nostra’s control of the port began about a century ago, when there were no containers. The goods arrived loose: when a ship approached the docks, many men were needed to quickly unload the cargo.

The work was informal and the mafia families quickly entered as labor brokers, then pocketing the bribes from the wages. It is said that anyone who wanted to secure a job as a stevedore had to put a toothpick behind his ear, as a code signal of a willingness to pay a bribe on his wages.

The development of the modern container handling system and a series of FBI investigations in the past decades have reduced the power of the Cosa Nostra families over the port of New York compared to the past. Since the 1950s, the United States has tried to combat the mafia presence in logistics, realizing that this was the most dangerous mafia criminal heart.

In 1953 the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor was created with the task of blocking the infiltration of organized crime, with a power of control also on the profiles of those who are hired. With a suspicious relationship, an alert is triggered, in a system similar to our anti-mafia certification. To eradicate the presence of the Italian mafia in the port of New York, the Waterfront Commission had to work hard, also facing many shadows and accusations of corruption within it. But that wasn’t enough.

The tales of extortion and bribes among the dockers of the Big Apple have not disappeared and today they resurface in the chronicles of the city. The New York Timesin a 2017 investigation, told of a still current presence, even if more nuanced than in the past, of the hands of the Genovese family in port management.

Whispered rumors, but also physical evidence, such as a wad of 51,900 dollars wrapped in cellophane, discovered in 2010 which – according to testimonies gathered by the FBI – was the tribute that a group of workers paid to the Genovese family every Christmas. Those who tried to escape from the control of the Cosa Nostra families were transferred to work in heavier sectors and with lower wages.

The presence of the Genoveses, the Bonannos and the Gambinos can still be felt today in many offices of the powerful port unions, where sit men who have already been investigated in the past on charges of having been part of the racketeering system. The Waterfront Commission, until about fifteen years ago, was not known for a particular efficiency in countering the infiltration of families within the union organizations of the dockers.

In 2008, after a change of top management, the supervisory body however began to carry out more precise checks, leading to a direct clash with the unions, trying to clean up the logistics system of criminal presence.

Something could change today, for the worse. For about four years the State of New Jersey has been trying to get out of the board of the Waterfront Commission, believing that there is no longer a danger of mafia infiltration in the port.

The request resubmitted last year was opposed by officials of the city of New York, who appealed to the Supreme Court, obtaining a first victory by blocking the decision. The exit of the State of New Jersey from the management of the Commission would inevitably lead to the end of the structure created to counter mafia infiltration.

Last January, the issue became topical again: New Jersey once again asked to unilaterally leave the control commission. According to the online newspaper Politicthe federal judges would be oriented, this time, to make New Jersey’s decision prevail, after the pressure – increasingly strong – coming from the port unions and the maritime industry.

Marketing

While one of the few anti-mafia organizations created in the US risks disappearing, Cosa Nostra becomes pop again, an icon to be sold. Liborio Bellomo, despite his surname, certainly does not have the fisique du role of a Marlon Brando in “Il Fronte del Porto”.

Yet for months his face has been circulating on T-shirts for sale everywhere, also distributed on the Chinese Ali Babà platform. In his t-shirts he appears depicted in the mugshot that the FBI took of him years ago, when he was arrested, tried and convicted of being one of the top leaders of the Genovese family, active precisely in the big business of the port of New York .

Bellomo in 1997 had been sentenced to ten years in prison for having extorted a construction union and a waste transport company and – according to reports from the New York Times – avoided double murder charges thanks to a plea deal with the judges. In 2008 he returned free after serving his sentence and now lives discreetly in a luxurious villa on the east coast.

The figure of the Gotti family has also become very pop – closely linked to the Gambinos – thanks to the daughter of John Gotti, the boss who died in 2002. Victoria – who the New York Times described as «an unlikely Mediterranean blonde who looks like Donatella Versace and dresses like Jessica Rabbit» – two years after her father’s death, she became the star of a reality show all about her family, entitled “Growing Up Gotti” (Crescere Gotti) , which aired for three seasons between 2004 and 2005.

The location was the luxurious residence in Old Westbury, in Nassau County, New York State, considered the most expensive area on the east coast. Cheeky magnificence and in the scenes a continuous dwelling on marble, leopard-print cushions and photos of Boss John Gotti. The show was stopped but today the luxurious villa appears on Youtube abandoned and a destination for video makers looking for ghost places. Very pop.