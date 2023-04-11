Home page World

Octopuses are fascinating creatures. Scientists suspect that they have an extraterrestrial origin. A recent study now suggests: The octopus brain is more alien-like than previously thought.

Deep down in the ocean is a creature that looks like an alien. Eight arms, very intelligent and blue blood: octopuses have fascinating characteristics. Some researchers even assume that octopuses are extraterrestrials that came to earth from space in frozen eggs. Because they can change their DNA on the fly, like Focus.de reported. The new study, “Recording the Electrical Activity of the Brain in Behaviorally Disordered Squid,” published in the journal Current Biology was released now reveals amazing details about the octopus brain. It’s more alien-like than previously thought.

The international team measured brain waves in free-swimming octopuses. A breakthrough in research. Octopuses don’t have a skull and their brains are in a kind of cartilage capsule. That made it difficult scientists previously to attach electrodes to the animals. So to get around this problem, the team had to get creative.

Octopus brainwaves are similar to those of humans

They implanted electrodes and a data logger in the test animal’s brain lobes. In this way, the scientists were able to receive clear brain signals, such as bgr.com reported. It was noticed that some brain waves are similar to those of humans. Others seemed alien. Among other things, they swung much more slowly. Also, the team could not find any direct connections between brain activity and octopus behavior. This puzzled the scientists.

It is not known exactly where the octopus’s complex brain begins and where it ends. Loud peta.de these animals have 500 million nerve cells. Two-thirds of that is in the arms. Like us, they have short- and long-term memories. Octopuses also dream and can recognize other people they like (or don’t like). In addition, octopuses have individual character traits and are loners. Particularly cute: They have a favorite tentacle that they use often. The nature and physiognomy of these sea creatures could keep science busy for a while.

