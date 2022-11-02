SQUARE ENIX And Acquire they shared a new trailer for OCTOPATH TRAVELER II called “The Merchand and the Scholar“And dedicated to two of the eight new protagonists: Party the merchant e Osvald the scholar. A new mechanic is also introduced into the combat system called “Latent PowersAlong with new ways to travel through the game world.

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam from the next February 24, 2023.

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II – The Merchand and the Scholar

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu