SQUARE ENIX has released a new trailer and information for Ducklings And casttitwo of the protagonists of OCTOPATH TRAVELER II. Ducklings she is a huntress who will be voiced by Suzie Yeung in English and from Aya Hirano in Japanese, while Castti Florenz is an apothecary whose voice will be that of Sarah Weidenheft in English and of Michiko Neya in Japanese. You can find more information on the two under the trailer at the end of the article.

But these are not the only details released by the software house. The company has in fact announced that they will not only be present within the game lots of side missionsbut also new stories called Crossed Paths and that they will see two of the protagonists work together to be able to complete a common goal. To improve the quality of life of the game will also be possible speed up both texts during dialogue scenes, than the speed of battles to make them more dynamic.

Before leaving you to the trailer for Ochette and Castti, I remind you that OCTOPATH TRAVELER II will be available from February 24 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision.

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II – Characters Ducklings Your name is Ochette and you are a hunter. Your story begins on Totohaha, an island where demi-beasts like you live. Your existence runs smoothly despite humans constantly trying to expand their territory, but one day you learn of a terrible calamity, the Night of the Scarlet Moon, which is getting closer and closer. It is with these premises, with the intention of reuniting the three guardians, that your journey begins… “Master, I understand. The three guardians, I’m going to look for them”. Travel Action (Day): Taunt – Fight with the inhabitants. If you fail, your reputation in the city will deteriorate.

– Fight with the inhabitants. If you fail, your reputation in the city will deteriorate. Travel action (night): Captivating – Take the inhabitants with you. You need a specific object. Castti Florenz Your name is Castti Florenz, and you are an apothecary. Your story begins in Belgolfo, a region with numerous maritime connections. Rescued while drifting on a boat, you find you have lost your memory. The only things you have left are your purse and your skill as an apothecary. It is with these premises, to recover the splinters of your past, that your journey begins… “I have to recover my memory… I have to remember who I am. And also something else very important”. Travel Action (Day): Investigate – Get information from the inhabitants. You must be of the required level.

– Get information from the inhabitants. You must be of the required level. Travel Action (Night): Put to Sleep – Puts the inhabitants to sleep. You need a specific object.

Source: SQUARE ENIX