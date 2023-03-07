Octopath Traveler II It’s already with us, and it had the tough task of surpassing what the original game did, which first came out on Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox. Many loved the first installment for the narrative and graphic quality that it possessed back then, today, the sequel to the game of Square Enixhad to do something else to catch up.

The producer masashi takahashi He told us that he felt a lot of pressure making Octopath Traveler II because this “is a battle against the first game we made.” He even pointed out that they wanted to achieve an evolution instead of a change and finish what was left unfinished from the previous title.

Be careful, that was not the only dilemma for this title, we also have to remember that eight new stories had to be made that were so different from each other and that eventually came together.

Kakunoshin Futsuzawa, the scenario writer, told us that he forgot about all the difficulties – he says it honestly – and that what he is left with after writing everything is the joy of having traveled with those eight characters.

The creation of the new characters for Octopath Traveler II

Creating a game with eight different routes is not easy, but in the case of Octopath Traveler II, that complicated task is accomplished again. The question is to create a scenario and from there start with the rest of the concepts.

“Before working on the characters, we first hammered out the details of the world that would be their setting. This included things like the general sense of the time period, what cultures and civilizations existed in each region, and what types of people lived in that world.” declared Masashi Takahashi for TierraGamer.

“After developing the scenario, we thought about what kind of stories could unfold in this world, and the drama of the eight characters came naturally. The same was true for the appearance of each of the eight characters. Before creating the character designs, we started with the city designs, then designed the look of the city residents, after which the main character designs took shape.”

Another important point is the development of the combat and abilities of each character and deciding it was also an interesting task:

“We mainly try to design the main characters according to their qualities. For example, for Hikari the Warrior, we focused on his East Asian characteristics and swordsmanship, and for Osvald the Scholar, we provided not only magic but also abilities that embody the depth of his knowledge. Of course, overall balance is also important, but our main goal was to make the player feel like they were really playing the role of a particular main character.declared director Keisuke Miyauchi.

Designing characters in a game with eight different stories

Octopath Traveler II has a lot of character design and we really found it curious to know what kind of thing they wanted to achieve with the game in these areas.

“When designing the clothing for the Octopath Traveler series, I had in mind the creation of ‘reality-based designs’, in other words, ‘designs that could actually exist in real life’. Although this is a fantasy world, I tried to imagine what each character’s views on life were or think about how they came to wear what they do, and reflect that in their designs.”, stated Naoki Ikushima, character designer.

“For example, with Osvald, due to his time of life, I initially considered a more urbane and gentlemanly style of fashion, but knowing what his life has been like, it seemed unlikely that he would dress that way. I gradually molded him into his current style by thinking about how carefree his appearance is from a personality standpoint, his imprisonment led to him dressing in a prison uniform and eventually wearing an old second-hand scholar’s robe above all, etc.”.

“We designed each map to give a more diverse view of the world than the previous installment. Rather than simply creating a map with the components of each region, by considering things like general shape and elevation differences, etc., we strove to create maps that felt fresh, each with something new to discover.” producer Keisuke Miyauchi.

The balance of music in Octopath Traveler II is a tribute to RPGs

The 2.5D nature of Octopath Traveler II is very special, as the graphics match the music, and just as there are themes to explore, there are also songs that have all the emotion a combat deserves.

“The music design of the Octopath Traveler series, in essence, builds on the foundation of all RPG music direction created by the great game creators that came before us. Updating an RPG that personally influenced me greatly as a child, this foundation was a very important baseline for me to judge the soundness of my decisions when it came to items that absolutely had to live up to the expectations of Players”, stated Yasunori Nishiki, the game’s composer.

“Explaining this in theory would be very difficult to verbalize and would probably require hundreds of pages of dialogue. However, I know that there are certain aspects of musical production and expression that players of this game expect and are comfortable with, and I think the most important thing is to make sure that these aspects are in place. Of course, just focusing on that would make this a game that would simply satisfy players, so I want to point out that this was just the starting point. From there, in order to create captivating music, our days of working diligently and pushing ourselves would begin.Yasunori Nishiki added with a laugh.

