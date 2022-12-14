SQUARE ENIX and the developers of Acquire have released the second official trailer for OCTOPATH TRAVELER IIwhich features two other party characters as protagonists: throne there thief And Temenos the clerictwo of the eight protagonists that we will find inside the game.

Via this trailer we are also introduced the new job system which allows you to have even more freedom than the previous game, as well as the guilds that we will find in the course of our adventure.

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam from next February 24, 2023 worldwide.

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II – Throne & Temenos

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu