Square Enix decided long ago that Final Fantasy is no longer a turn-based RPG series, but that doesn’t mean they no longer make games of this type. Octopath Traveler II is in excellent RPG that blends classics and modernity and is now Amazon offer in Nintendo Switch versionwith a discount of €20.09, or 33%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for the game it is 59.99€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Octopath Traveler II is a turn-based RPG in which we can experience the adventures of eight different characters, playing in the order we prefer. Each hero has their own birthplace, purpose, and unique talents. The graphics are in HD-2D style, i.e. a mix between pixel art and 3D environments with excellent light and particle effects. The setting is the land of Solista, divided by the sea and full of kingdoms and cultures. We will be able to explore a large world that changes even when we go from day to night.