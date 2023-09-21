During the conference Microsoft of the Tokyo Game Show 2023, SQUARE ENIX And Xbox have announced the arrival of OCTOPATH TRAVELER II on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Windows Store over the course of early months of 2024. It has not been announced whether the title will also be available as a subscription on Game Pass.

The title is already available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steamhere you can find ours review.

Source: SQUARE ENIX via PLAION