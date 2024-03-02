Based on various reports and what we can also see on the Italian eShop, Octopath Traveler Right now it is no longer purchasable in version Nintendo Switch on the Nintendo store eShopwhich could have an administrative and legal explanation, due to the expiration of publication rights.

The game, developed by Square Enix and Acquire and launched as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, considered one of the company's best recent titles, has been published so far by Nintendo, but in December the management of publishing rights has changed and these appear to be back in the hands of Square Enix.

As explained by Gematsu and VGC, this management step could be the cause of the current delisting of the game from Nintendo's official digital store, and the issue should be temporary.