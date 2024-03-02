Based on various reports and what we can also see on the Italian eShop, Octopath Traveler Right now it is no longer purchasable in version Nintendo Switch on the Nintendo store eShopwhich could have an administrative and legal explanation, due to the expiration of publication rights.
The game, developed by Square Enix and Acquire and launched as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, considered one of the company's best recent titles, has been published so far by Nintendo, but in December the management of publishing rights has changed and these appear to be back in the hands of Square Enix.
As explained by Gematsu and VGC, this management step could be the cause of the current delisting of the game from Nintendo's official digital store, and the issue should be temporary.
A temporary issue?
In essence, the passage of publishing rights from Nintendo to Square Enix must have caused a moment of emptiness in which Octopath Traveler was removed from online store of Nintendo Switch, a situation that should be resolved shortly.
At the moment, however, these are only suppositions and there is still no official explanation from Nintendo or Square Enix, so we are waiting for any clarifications and information on the return of the game available in digital version.
Octopath Traveler is also normally purchasable on the Xbox Store and Steam, which reinforces the hypothesis that it could be the issue of the transfer of rights with Nintendo.
