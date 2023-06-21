SQUARE ENIX announce the special OCTOPATH TRAVELER 5th Anniversary Official Live Streamthat the next July 13th at 1pm (Italian time) will celebrate five years since the debut of what has now become a new series of JRPGs for consoles and PC. It will be possible to follow it on YouTube, only in Japanese, via the embed that you find in this news.

During the live broadcast, a look back on the series will be provided, the results of an open preference poll for Japanese fans will be announced, and more. To present the event there will be Romance Saga by the editors of Weekly Famitsuamong the guests instead will appear Masashi Takashi Of SQUARE ENIX, Keisuke Miyauchi Of BUY and the composer Yasunori Nishiki.

We remind you that OCTOPATH TRAVELER is available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PCWhile OCTOPATH TRAVELER II is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Here you will find our review of the most recent chapter of the series.

OCTOPATH TRAVELER 5th Anniversary Official Live Stream

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu