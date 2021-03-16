The good news for Xbox users doesn’t stop. They already went Late March Xbox Game Pass Games Announced, and it has some great surprises. Among those, the arrival for the first time of Octopath Traveler to consoles outside of Nintendo Switch, and directly to Xbox Game Pass. The arrival date of some of the games already announced was also confirmed. This month has been an avalanche of great and good news which makes us believe that we will surely have some more surprises.
The list of all Xbox Game Pass games that we have available on We Are Xbox has had to expand in March in large numbers, with 20 Bethesda games arriving in a single day and the following announcements from Outriders and other games arriving at launch.
This is the list of games that will be available from March 18 to March 30 on Xbox Game Pass with confirms Xbox Wire and the official Xbox Game Pass account on Twitter.
Nier: Automata – March 18 – PC
In Nier: Automata Humanity has been expelled from Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to reclaim the planet, the human resistance dispatches a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids continues, a war that could soon reveal a long-forgotten truth of the world.
Torchlight III – March 18 – PC
In Torchlight III, Novastraia is once again under threat of invasion and it’s up to you to defend yourself against the Netherim and their allies. Gather your wits and brave the frontier to find fame, glory, and a new adventure! This game was now available on Xbox Game Pass console and cloud. It is a great opportunity for PC players to rediscover a game that has on its staff great personalities who developed the original Diablo game.
Octopath Traveler – March 25 – Console and PC
This is a JRPG, of which so much has been requested from Xbox, where you have eight travelers, each with their own adventure, roles. You can embark on an epic journey through the vast and amazing world of Orsterra. Each adventure you start will be totally unique, so you can have many trips, each one with its own story. In each story you will explore a different region of Orsterra, you will have the unique talents and abilities of each character.
In addition, in each of the stories, you will have a set of main and secondary missions that will allow you to get to know the world of Octopath Traveler better and the stories behind each character. The game features graphics inspired by classic 2D RPGs with beautiful realistic elements within a 3D world.
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – March 25 – Cloud, console and PC
Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, returns with the dream of living a quiet life. But he soon discovers that Haruka has had an accident and is now in a coma, leaving her young son, Haruto, uncared for. To protect this child, Kiryu takes Haruto to the last place where Haruka was seen, Onomichi, Hiroshima. Why are the Tojo Clan and the Yomei Alliance after Haruto? Kiryu will have to navigate through the criminal underworld he left behind and fight for the answers to keep the family he loves safe.
With the Yakuza 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass They complete the collection of games in the series that had been announced for the Microsoft service.
Supraland – March 25 – PC
Save the red stick figure village in this hit Open world puzzle action platformer in first person. Roam and explore a vast interconnected world, unlock versatile new abilities and combine them to overcome imaginative puzzles or uncover hidden secrets.
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition March 25 – Pc
Bend the world at will as you explore the depths of endless possibilities, including detailed character customization, total freedom of exploration, and more meaningful choices at every turn. Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition redefines the RPG experience for a new generation.
Narita Boy – March 30 – Cloud, Console and PC
Become a symphonic being in Narita Boy. An action adventure where you take on the role of a legendary pixel hero trapped as a mere echo within the Digital Realm. Discover the mysteries behind the Techno-sword, block swords with the corrupted and contaminated Stallions. And, of course, save the world.
//HD images
if (window.devicePixelRatio == 2) {
var images = jQuery("img.hires");
// loop through the images and make them hi-res
for(var i = 0; i < images.length; i++) {
// create new image name
var imageType = images[i].src.substr(-4);
var imageName = images[i].src.substr(0, images[i].src.length - 4);
imageName += "@2x" + imageType;
//rename image
images[i].src = imageName;
}
}
jQuery('a.featured-image').colorbox();
jQuery('.colorbox').colorbox();
jQuery(".the-content a[href$='.jpg'],a[href$='.png'],a[href$='.gif']").colorbox();
jQuery('.the-content .gallery a').colorbox({rel:'gallery'});
//placeholder text for IE9
jQuery('input, textarea').placeholder();
//insert content menu items
jQuery(jQuery('#content-anchor-inner').find('.content-section-divider').get().reverse()).each(function () {
var id = jQuery(this).attr('id');
var label = jQuery(this).data('label');
jQuery( '#content-anchor-wrapper' ).after( '
//back to top arrow
if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() < 150) {
jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeOut();
}
else {
jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeIn();
}
resizeContentsMenu();
resizeStickyMenu();
});
function resizeStickyMenu() {
//see if compact versions of menus should be shown
if(jQuery('#section-menu-full').length > 0) {
var megaWidth = jQuery('.mega-menu').width();
if(jQuery('.mega-menu').length == 0) {
var megaWidth = jQuery('.non-mega-menu').width();
}
var standardWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').width();
var compactWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').width();
var menusWidth = megaWidth + standardWidth;
var compactMenusWidth = megaWidth + compactWidth;
var logoWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').width();
//var logoLeft = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').offset();
//logoWidth = logoWidth + logoLeft.left;
var newWidth = jQuery('#new-articles').width();
var stickyWidth = jQuery('#sticky-menu-selector').width();
var randomWidth = jQuery('#random-article').width();
var controlsWidth = jQuery('#sticky-controls').width();
var barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-md-12 > .container').width();
if(barWidth === null) barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-xs-12 > .container').width();
var extraWidth = logoWidth + newWidth + stickyWidth + randomWidth + controlsWidth;
var limitWidth = barWidth - extraWidth;
//alert('megaWidth=" + megaWidth + "nstandardWidth=" + standardWidth + "nmenusWidth=" + menusWidth + "nlogoWidth=" + logoWidth + "nnewWidth=" + newWidth + "nstickyWidth=" + stickyWidth + "nrandomWidth=" + randomWidth + "ncontrolsWidth=" + controlsWidth + "nbarWidth=" + barWidth + "nextraWidth=" + extraWidth + "nlimitWidth=" + limitWidth);
//mega menu alone passes limit
if(megaWidth > limitWidth) {
jQuery("#section-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show();
}
//standard menu alone passes limit
if(standardWidth > limitWidth) {
jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show();
}
//both menus together pass limit
if(menusWidth > limitWidth) {
//first reduce standard menu
jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show();
//compact standard plus mega menu pass limit
if(compactMenusWidth > limitWidth) {
jQuery('#section-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show();
}
}
}
}
function resizeContentsMenu() {
//bookmark positioning
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').length > 0) {
var menuOffset = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').offset().top - topOffset;
var newWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').width() - 2;
var btnWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper ul.sort-buttons').width();
var lblWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper .bar-label-wrapper').width();
var wrapperWidth = jQuery('#main-content').width() - 2;
var barWidth = btnWidth + lblWidth;
if (barWidth > wrapperWidth) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').addClass('vertical');
}
if (!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery(this).scrollTop() > menuOffset) {
jQuery('.contents-menu').addClass('fixed').width(newWidth);
} else {
jQuery('.contents-menu').removeClass('fixed').removeAttr('style');
}
//show the menu after scrolling and hide after a while (only for vertical layout)
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) {
if(!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').is(':visible')) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop().fadeIn(100);
}
}
}
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) {
var newOffset = 68;
jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].options.offset = newOffset; // Set the new offset
jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].process(); // Force scrollspy to recalculate the offsets to your targets
jQuery('body').scrollspy('refresh'); // Refresh the scrollspy.
}
}
//if disqus is active need to adjust anchor link from comments to disqus thread
function disqusContentsMenu() {
if (jQuery("#disqus_thread").length > 0){
jQuery("#comments-anchor-wrapper a").attr("href", "#disqus_thread");
}
}
//hide contents menu 2 seconds after scrolling has stopped
(function() {
var timer;
jQuery(window).bind('scroll',function () {
clearTimeout(timer);
timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 );
});
var refresh = function () {
//only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200);
}
};
})();
//hide contents menu after user mouses out
(function() {
var timer;
jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop(true, true).fadeIn(100);
clearTimeout(timer);
});
jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) {
clearTimeout(timer);
timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 );
});
var refresh = function () {
//only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200);
}
};
})();
/**
* Check a href for an anchor. If exists, and in document, scroll to it.
* If href argument ommited, assumes context (this) is HTML Element,
* which will be the case when invoked by jQuery after an event
*/
function scroll_if_anchor(href) {
href = typeof(href) == "string" ? href : jQuery(this).attr("href");
//do not interfere with bootstrap carousels
if(jQuery(href).length > 0 && !jQuery(this).hasClass('no-scroll')) {
var fromTop = 118;
// If our Href points to a valid, non-empty anchor, and is on the same page (e.g. #foo)
// Legacy jQuery and IE7 may have issues: http://stackoverflow.com/q/1593174
if(href.indexOf("https://www.somosxbox.com/octopath-traveler-y-mas-juegos-para-xbox-game-pass/#") == 0) {
var $target = jQuery(href);
// Older browser without pushState might flicker here, as they momentarily
// jump to the wrong position (IE < 10)
if($target.length) {
jQuery('html, body').animate({ scrollTop: $target.offset().top - fromTop });
if(history && "pushState" in history) {
history.pushState({}, document.title, window.location.pathname + href);
return false;
}
}
}
}
}
// When our page loads, check to see if it contains an anchor
scroll_if_anchor(window.location.hash);
// Intercept all anchor clicks
jQuery("body").on("click", "a", scroll_if_anchor);
//menu hovers
function menuHovers() {
jQuery(".menu .post-list a").hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .3 }, 150);
},
function() {
jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);
}
);
}
//new articles effects
jQuery("#new-articles .selector").hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).addClass('over');
},
function() {
jQuery(this).removeClass('over');
}
);
jQuery("#new-articles .selector").click(function() {
jQuery('#new-articles .post-container').animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
});
//show search box
jQuery("#menu-search-button").hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).toggleClass('hover');
}
);
jQuery("#menu-search-button").click(
function() {
jQuery('#menu-search').fadeToggle("fast");
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
}
);
//hide superfish more drop down on mobile if clicked again
jQuery("#secondary-menu-selector").click(
function() {
if(jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').is(':visible')) {
jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').hide();
}
}
);
//search form submission
jQuery("#searchformtop input").keypress(function(event) {
if (event.which == 13) {
event.preventDefault();
var len = jQuery("#s").val().length;
if(len >=3) {
jQuery("#searchformtop").submit();
} else {
alert("Search term must be at least 3 characters in length");
}
}
});
//email subscribe form submission
jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe button").click(function() {
jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe").submit();
});
//show login form
jQuery("#sticky-login").click(function() {
jQuery('#sticky-login-form').animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
jQuery('#sticky-register-form').hide();
jQuery('#sticky-register').removeClass('active');
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
});
//show register form
jQuery("#sticky-register").click(function() {
jQuery('#sticky-register-form').animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
jQuery('#sticky-login-form').hide();
jQuery('#sticky-login').removeClass('active');
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
});
//submit button hover effects
jQuery(".sticky-submit").hover(function() {
jQuery(this).toggleClass("active");
});
//login form submission
jQuery(".sticky-login-form #user_pass").keypress(function(event) {
if (event.which == 13) {
jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
event.preventDefault();
jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit();
}
});
jQuery("#sticky-login-submit").click(function() {
jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit();
});
//register form submission
jQuery(".sticky-register-form #user_email").keypress(function(event) {
if (event.which == 13) {
jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
event.preventDefault();
jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit();
}
});
jQuery("#sticky-register-submit").click(function() {
jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit();
});
//hide check password message
jQuery(".check-password").click(function() {
jQuery(this).animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
});
//scroll all #top elements to top
jQuery("a[href="https://www.somosxbox.com/octopath-traveler-y-mas-juegos-para-xbox-game-pass/#top"]").click(function() {
jQuery("html, body").animate({ scrollTop: 0 }, "slow");
return false;
});
//image darkening
jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.darken', function(e) {
jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150);
}).on('mouseleave', '.darken', function(e) {
jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);
});
//reaction mouseovers
jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.reaction.clickable', function(e) {
jQuery(this).addClass('active');
}).on('mouseleave', '.reaction', function(e) {
jQuery(this).removeClass('active');
});
// user rating panel display
jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) {
jQuery(this).addClass('over');
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100);
});
jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper', function(e) {
jQuery(this).stop().delay(100)
.queue(function(n) {
jQuery(this).removeClass('over');
n();
});
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500);
});
// user comment rating panel display
jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '#respond .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) {
jQuery(this).addClass('over');
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100);
});
jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '#respond .rating-wrapper', function(e) {
jQuery(this).stop().delay(100)
.queue(function(n) {
jQuery(this).removeClass('over');
n();
});
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500);
});
// user comment rating
jQuery( "#respond .form-selector" ).on( "slidestop", function( event, ui ) {
var divID = jQuery(this).parent().parent().parent().attr("id");
var rating = jQuery(this).parent().siblings('.rating-value').html();
jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/octopath-traveler-y-mas-juegos-para-xbox-game-pass/#" + divID + ' .theme-icon-check').delay(100).fadeIn(100);
jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/octopath-traveler-y-mas-juegos-para-xbox-game-pass/#" + divID + ' .hidden-rating-value').val(rating);
});
//pinterest
if(jQuery('#pinterest-social-tab').length > 0) {
(function(d){
var f = d.getElementsByTagName('SCRIPT')[0], p = d.createElement('SCRIPT');
p.type="text/javascript";
p.async = true;
p.src="https://assets.pinterest.com/js/pinit.js";
f.parentNode.insertBefore(p, f);
}(document));
}
//tabs - these must go in window.load so pinterest will work inside a tab
jQuery('.widgets-wrapper .it-social-tabs').tabs({ fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } });
jQuery('#footer .it-social-tabs').tabs({ active: 2, fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } });
jQuery('.share-wrapper').show();
equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel"));
disqusContentsMenu();
//show ads after mmenu is setup because it wraps the page in a div
//causing google adsense to reload
jQuery('.it-ad').animate({opacity: '1'}, 0);
Leave a Reply