The good news for Xbox users doesn’t stop. They already went Late March Xbox Game Pass Games Announced, and it has some great surprises. Among those, the arrival for the first time of Octopath Traveler to consoles outside of Nintendo Switch, and directly to Xbox Game Pass. The arrival date of some of the games already announced was also confirmed. This month has been an avalanche of great and good news which makes us believe that we will surely have some more surprises.

The list of all Xbox Game Pass games that we have available on We Are Xbox has had to expand in March in large numbers, with 20 Bethesda games arriving in a single day and the following announcements from Outriders and other games arriving at launch.

This is the list of games that will be available from March 18 to March 30 on Xbox Game Pass with confirms Xbox Wire and the official Xbox Game Pass account on Twitter.

Nier: Automata – March 18 – PC

In Nier: Automata Humanity has been expelled from Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to reclaim the planet, the human resistance dispatches a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids continues, a war that could soon reveal a long-forgotten truth of the world.

Torchlight III – March 18 – PC

In Torchlight III, Novastraia is once again under threat of invasion and it’s up to you to defend yourself against the Netherim and their allies. Gather your wits and brave the frontier to find fame, glory, and a new adventure! This game was now available on Xbox Game Pass console and cloud. It is a great opportunity for PC players to rediscover a game that has on its staff great personalities who developed the original Diablo game.

Octopath Traveler – March 25 – Console and PC

This is a JRPG, of which so much has been requested from Xbox, where you have eight travelers, each with their own adventure, roles. You can embark on an epic journey through the vast and amazing world of Orsterra. Each adventure you start will be totally unique, so you can have many trips, each one with its own story. In each story you will explore a different region of Orsterra, you will have the unique talents and abilities of each character.

In addition, in each of the stories, you will have a set of main and secondary missions that will allow you to get to know the world of Octopath Traveler better and the stories behind each character. The game features graphics inspired by classic 2D RPGs with beautiful realistic elements within a 3D world.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – March 25 – Cloud, console and PC

Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, returns with the dream of living a quiet life. But he soon discovers that Haruka has had an accident and is now in a coma, leaving her young son, Haruto, uncared for. To protect this child, Kiryu takes Haruto to the last place where Haruka was seen, Onomichi, Hiroshima. Why are the Tojo Clan and the Yomei Alliance after Haruto? Kiryu will have to navigate through the criminal underworld he left behind and fight for the answers to keep the family he loves safe.

With the Yakuza 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass They complete the collection of games in the series that had been announced for the Microsoft service.

Supraland – March 25 – PC

Save the red stick figure village in this hit Open world puzzle action platformer in first person. Roam and explore a vast interconnected world, unlock versatile new abilities and combine them to overcome imaginative puzzles or uncover hidden secrets.

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition March 25 – Pc

Bend the world at will as you explore the depths of endless possibilities, including detailed character customization, total freedom of exploration, and more meaningful choices at every turn. Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition redefines the RPG experience for a new generation.

Narita Boy – March 30 – Cloud, Console and PC

Become a symphonic being in Narita Boy. An action adventure where you take on the role of a legendary pixel hero trapped as a mere echo within the Digital Realm. Discover the mysteries behind the Techno-sword, block swords with the corrupted and contaminated Stallions. And, of course, save the world.