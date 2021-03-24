The wait has not been long, and after it was surprisingly announced, that’s it Octopath Traveler and 4 other games available on Xbox Game Pass. Among the other four games that are available on the Xbox Game Pass is Yakuza 6, a title that would be the last to arrive in the Yakuza collection on Microsoft’s flagship service. Xbox Game Pass is a great service for everyone, for the user because of the content, but it is also a great service for the developers, who sell more for having their games on the service.
Without a doubt, the most outstanding game that comes to the service is Octopath Traveler, and not only because it is a great game in artistic development, playability and proposal, in addition to expanding the content of Japanese games that Xbox has available as a platform. Until today, Octopath Traveler was exclusive to Nintendo Switch consoles. And that your next step on consoles is Xbox and also directly to Xbox Game Pass speaks very well of the work done by Microsoft.
Octopath Traveler and 4 other games now available on Xbox Game Pass
That’s right, Octopath Traveler and 4 other games are now available on Xbox Game Pass. And the next question to ask yourself is if these games are for you. Of course the best option to find out is to download them. But it might help to know in advance that Octopath Traveler is a J-RPG from Square Enix, classic in every way. You play as eight different adventurers who pursue their own goals in the story, then team up to face a greater evil.
Between the already available Octopath Traveler and 4 other games on Xbox Game Pass, you are sure to find your next favorite game to play. This is the list of games that are available from today on Xbox Game Pass:
Octopath Traveler – Console, PC
Yakuza 6: Song of Life – Cloud, Console, PC
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition – PC
