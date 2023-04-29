Octopath Traveler 2 has only recently been released, but that doesn’t mean fans aren’t already thinking about the future of the saga. Considering that, in the opinion of many, this chapter has clearly improved the previous one, the question is what can be done about evolve the formula. Well, that’s what the authors are thinking too.

Famitsu interviewed Keisuke Miyauchi and asked him (Japanese to English translation of Nintendo Everything): “Compared to the previous chapter, this game [ndr, Octopath Traveler 2] it’s improved a lot, but they can’t help but ask me: ‘If 2 has already evolved so much, what could they do if they made a third chapter?’ It’s a bit premature to think about it, though…”.

Miyauchi he then replied: “We have not decided clearly on future developments, but we have talked lightly about what could evolve in the future.”

In other words, for now there are no official confirmations, but the director is certainly thinking about what he could do with an Octopath Traveler 3, showing that at least in part and on a creative level he could be interested in working on this project. The rest of the team, on the other hand, joke that for now they just want to rest before considering a new project and that they are “out of ideas” for now.

Clearly everything also depends on the sales of the second chapter and on Square Enix’s willingness to point in this direction. If you still don’t know whether to buy this game, here is the Octopath Traveler 2 review.