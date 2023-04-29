When did the first one come out? Octopath Traveler, now several years ago, few expected a role-playing game as traditional as it is beautiful to see. The key to everything was in his ability to pay homage to the classic tradition of the old 16 and 32-bit JRPGs, not denying himself a dip into the modernity of a technical sector that exploited a large number of graphic and aesthetic gems offered by theunreal engine. The unexpected success of the game Square Enix allowed the development team to focus on both a mobile prequel to the saga – Champions of the Continent – than to the far more incisive Triangle Strategy, the illegitimate son of the late Final Fantasy Tactics. Now with Octopath Traveler 2which we analyze in this review, served another excellent tribute, going to smooth out all the imperfect corners that did not allow the first chapter to touch perfection.

More of the same, better

Better to say it now: Octopath Traveler 2 And virtually identical to its predecessorin almost every respect. First of all, the choice to tell eight stories centered on as many protagonists is taken from the first episode. Of course, the characters will tend never to meet (except in the final stages of the adventure), but it is also true that the way Acquire has outlined the whole is surprising.

There more interaction among eight wayfarers makes Octopath Traveler 2 narratively more fluid and consistent, although the new protagonists could appear at first glance as a “photocopy” of the eight that preceded them. This is only partially true, given that their stories are decidedly compelling, also thanks to a more adult and incisive narrative line, even compared to the remarkable tones achieved by the first Octopath. Basically, we’re going to choose a main protagonist and, having completed its initial chapter, we will be called to recruit the other wayfarers in the order we prefer.

In this regard the gameplay has not undergone upheavals, with the player free to recruit the wayfarers in the order he prefers, then crossing the localities and, therefore, the chapters of the various stories. The order in which these should be played is not imposed, but only suggested, reinforcing the idea that the eight stories all take place in world of solo. This will also allow those who have not played the first Octopath to jump headlong into the sequel without too many frills.

The gameplay side was undoubtedly also increased the mechanics of Travel Actionsi.e. special abilities that wayfarers can use to interact with the various NPCs: each character has one for the day and one for the night and this will allow you to slow down the narrative to your liking, discovering curious backgrounds on the various protagonists of the game (although perhaps, in the long run, Travel Actions tend to look a bit too similar).

For the rest get ready to an overabundance of side questsat the end of which you can put your hands on a disproportionate amount of weapons or armor which in the shops would cost you dizzying sums. But that’s not all: every time you enter a new city or a new scenario, you will feel the need to explore every alley and talk to every single NPC to discover the possibilities that the various settings offer, all outside the main objective .

Acquire it didn’t change the combat system too much either, focusing once again on the conditions known as Domination and Power. When the player hits the enemy’s weak spot, he will reset his shields making him lose a turn. Subsequently, the Domination mechanic will serve to close duels faster, thus preventing the enemy from overwhelming us with devastating attacks. This mechanism will become almost fundamental during the numerous boss fightsin which we will also be called to consume one or more Power Points accumulated after each game round. These, in a nutshell, will allow you to attack multiple times in the same turn or to enhance a specific skill. Put like this, it might seem like a rather trivial combat system, but we assure you that it is not like that at all: speed and precision are in fact the keywords worth considering, although perhaps a more downward facing difficulty level has been adopted.

As far as the purely graphic question is concerned, exactly like the first Octopath Traveler, this sequel also imposes itself as a deliberately “old school” JRPGcharacterized by a beautiful aesthetic in pixel art which smoothly blends 2D and 3D thanks to the use of the Unreal Engine 4. Having played Octopath Traveler 2 on Nintendo Switch we can safely define it as a little gem, particularly full of truly surprising details and visual effects. Compared to the PS5 console version, the game seems to run on “suns” on the Nintendo hybrid console 30 frames per second, as well as missing the dynamic shadows seen in the current-gen version for the Sony platform. Also artistic direction and the soundtrackcreated once again by the talented Yasunori Nishiki, have a very strong impact on the final result.