Microsoft has announced a string of titles from top Japanese developers coming to Xbox and/or Xbox Game Pass over the next few months.

Square Enix’s closer relationship with Xbox continues with the launch of Octopath Traveler 2 on Xbox in early 2024, following its launch for PC, PlayStation and Switch in February.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like a Dragon: Ishin! will both be coming to Xbox Game Pass, with the former joining on its day of release on 9th November, and the latter coming sometime “this year.”



The original Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is headed to PC and Xbox Game Pass on 26th September. That should get you up to speed on the series ahead of the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy which arrives for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S early in 2024.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, a spiritual successor to the Suikoden series, launches on Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass on 23rd April 2024, meanwhile.

The announcements were all made in Microsoft’s Tokyo Game Show broadcast this morning, which also included a first proper look at Hotel Barcelona – the new game from No More Heroes creator Goichi Suda and Deadly Premonition creator Hidetaka Suehiro.