Octopath Traveler 2 is giving you the chance to try before you buy courtesy of a new free-to-play demo.

The demo – which lets you carry your progress over to the full game – allows you to explore “corners of Solistia to your heart’s content”, provided you can get all of your exploring done within three hours – yes, there’s a three-hour time limit.

That said, there are eight protagonists to choose from, so once you hit your three-hour limit, you’ll be able to start over again for another three hours with a different character. Just make sure you don’t overwrite the progress you make with your favorite character.

