Square Enix and the developers of Acquire today released a new gameplay trailers from Octopath Traveler 2 which introduces Throné the Thief and Temenos the Clerictwo of the JRPG’s eight playable characters.

In addition to some cinematic sequences that reveal details about the background of Throné and Temenos, the video explains the mechanics of the gods Secondary jobs inherited from the previous chapter and revived with some modifications.

Each character in Octopath Traveler 2 has a specific Job but as the adventure progresses players will be able to assign them another of their choice. For example, Throné is a thief, but she can also become a cleric or a warrior if she wants. In this way it is possible to use the types of weapons, skills and equipment of both these professions, opening the door to many different strategic options. It will be possible to obtain licenses to unlock Jobs from guilds scattered throughout the game world by completing their requests.

We remind you that Acquire’s new JRPG will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4 and PC via Steam starting from February 24, 2023. If you haven’t done so yet, we suggest you read our special dedicated to Octopath Traveler 2.