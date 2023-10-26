Microsoft has started rolling out October’s Xbox system update to all users, with this latest release introducing the previously announced ability to remap keyboard keys to Xbox controller buttons, alongside a number of other features.

Microsoft confirmed the new accessibility feature was undergoing Insider testing earlier this month, explaining its introduction would enable users to remap almost 90 keyboard keys – or combinations of keys – to any button on the Xbox Adaptive Controller and Elite Series 2. This would, for instance , make it possible for players with limited mobility to use the Xbox Adaptive Controller with games ordinarily only supporting mouse/keyboard.

Keyboard mapping for Xbox controllers will be available through the Xbox Accessories app on PC and console once October’s update has been installed.

Newscast: Xbox Partner Preview showcase discussed.

Also coming as part of this latest Xbox update is the ability to easily import Xbox game captures for editing in Microsoft’s built-in Windows PC and browser video editor, Clipchamp. The process first requires users to select the new “Xbox” option from Clipchamp’s import panel, after which they’ll be prompted to sign into the Xbox network. Once logged in, game captures can be imported to trim, crop, add transitions or text, and so on, as required.

Next up for October’s system update is a change to the way diagnostic data sharing preferences work. “Starting this week,” Microsoft explains, “Xbox is updating the optional diagnostic data controls to be account-based, so once you select your preferences on one gaming device, you won’t need to do it on any other gaming device, including Xbox consoles, Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta), PC, and mobile.”

Should you need to make adjustments to your existing diagnostic data sharing preferences, they can be found by opening the guide with the Xbox button on console then navigating to Settings > Account > Privacy & online safety > Data collection.

And finally, Microsoft has highlighted an experimental feature that’ll be coming to a random subset of users as part of the October Xbox update. “We’re experimenting with making it easy to see what your friends are playing and jump into a game together,” it explains. “From your profile page, you’ll be able to invite friends to a party and join a game.”

A few additional details on all the above can be found over on Xbox Wire.