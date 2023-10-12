Thursday, October 12, 2023, 00:16



October 12 has been celebrated for more than a hundred years, surviving wars, dictatorships, republics and monarchies, liberals and conservatives. It has changed its name several times, but the concept of Hispanidad reappears and is once again claimed by various political sectors. José Ángel Esteban talks with Carlos G. Fernández about the history of this festival and we listen to Mateo Balín, journalist specialized in Defense, and Marcela García Sebastiani, university professor and author of ‘October 12: one hundred years of Hispano-Americanism and transnational identities’.