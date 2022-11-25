The State of Mexico registered last October the highest incidence in terms of cases of kidnappings and femicides so far in 2022.

The entity went from five cases of kidnapping reported to the Public Ministry in September to 18 this month, according to the report on criminal incidence of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System.

According to official information, the number of femicides recognized by the authority also more than doubled in the same period. From September where eight cases were registered, to October where there were 19. That is, 11 more cases were added.

In total, in the 10 months reported by the executive secretariat there are 120 femicides and 81 kidnappings in the State of Mexico.

According to the crime incidence report in Edomex, intentional homicides decreased from September to October, registering 233 cases in the first month and 202 in the second.

Meanwhile, in the area of ​​crimes against sexual freedom and security, the figures remain similar to those of previous months, adding 4,684 investigation folders for sexual abuse and 3,359 for sexual harassment in 2022.