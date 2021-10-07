Until October 10th, World Space Week is celebrated, in honor of the launch of the Soviet Sputnik satellite in 1957. Since then, space exploration has reached much higher flights, reaching the frontier of the Solar System and expanding our knowledge of the Universe.

From here on Earth, we can celebrate these achievements by observing some beautiful celestial phenomena, with emphasis on the conjunction between Venus and the Moon, and the Orionine meteor shower.

+ There may be a giant planet after Neptune, says study

DAY 8: The Estrela D’Alva and the Moon stand side by side in the early evening, in a beautiful conjunction that has the constellation Scorpio in the background. A small telescope will show the disk of Venus partially illuminated. Look west after sunset.

DAY 21: Orionine meteors are caused by the dust left by Comet Halley in its previous passages. In a dark place, look towards the constellation Orion, where the Three Marys are. The best time is from 2 am

DAY 25: Of the planets known since antiquity, Mercury is the hardest to visualize as it is always very close to the Sun. Use its maximum elongation to try to find it shining on the eastern horizon before daybreak.

DAY 29: The brightest planet reaches its best observational position of the year on this night. Look west until 9:30 pm.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ See how much it costs to eat at the MasterChef judges’ restaurants

+ Auction of cars and motorcycles from Kombi to Nissan Frontier 0km



