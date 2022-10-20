October is the ‘Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Awareness Month‘, also known by the acronym DDAI in Italian or ADHD in English, from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.
Although still underdiagnosed and not always adequately treated, ADHD is one of the developmental neuropsychiatric disorders most popular. According to recent studies in fact, it is estimated that around 6 million children and young people in the world (9.8%) have received a diagnosis of ADHD.
This disorder arises in childhoodwith greater frequency in boys than in girls (ratio 2 to 1), and is characterized mainly by three symptoms: inattention, impulsivity and motor hyperactivity. It follows that, although usually presenting a normal or above average intellectual and cognitive level, individuals with ADHD often have difficulty carrying out sedentary activities that require constant and prolonged attention over time, such as attending a lesson at school or studying and doing homework.
So how can we help children and adolescents with ADHD to learn effectively and without excessive effort? What pedagogical-didactic strategies can help to involve and motivate them?
Carlotta De Chiricopsychologist specialized in SLD, expert in effective learning techniques and tutor of the e-learning and online tutoring platform GoStudenthas compiled a list of practical tips and tricks to help students with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder focus and make studying more enjoyable and effective.
Designate a specific and adequate space to devote to study.
The first thing to think about when approaching the moment of study is the provision of a dedicated space. This is a good practice for any student but, in the case of subjects with ADHD, giving fixed spatial reference points is really essential. It must be a neat, well-organized place in a quiet area of the house. A quiet environment that transmits tranquility and helps concentration. We recommend that you opt for one bright room, with warm lights, white walls and few elements that can cause distractions. On the desk it is important that there is only the material necessary for the task at hand.
Establish a routine and mark the passage of time with a timer.
Children and adults have a different perception of the passage of time. Children, in fact, having not yet fully developed the capacity for abstraction, find it difficult to visualize an abstract concept such as time as something tangible and concrete. This manifests itself even more in ADHD subjects, who have a fallacious perception of time and a lack of ability to perceive the duration of a job or a wait: ten minutes equals twenty, and when they complete a task, they don’t realize how long it takes to complete it.
Create a study routine with well-defined timing it is therefore very important when dealing with children and teenagers with ADHD. In these cases, the use of a timer can be precious, in fact, a visual representation of the passage of time can help the child to acquire a correct perception. For older children or adults, the timer can, on the other hand, be a very effective tool to combat boredom and keep the level of attention and motivation high.
Create a work plan or a ‘storyboard’
Children with ADHD struggle more than others to organize themselves in the management of the study and afternoon tasks. A concrete help is certainly to go and create a work scheme or one ‘storyboard‘, as in the cinema, in which to outline point by point the development and timing of the study activity: from which subject we will start, with which we will continue and with which we will finish. One of the aspects that often discourage students is, in fact, looking at homework as a vague and indefinite quantity of actions. Use of work patterns allows the child to visualize the tasks to be performed, estimate the time required and identify the steps necessary to proceed and complete each activity. In addition, the graphical representation of the objectives to be achieved helps the student to feel more motivated and trains him to deal with problems in a strategic and orderly way.
It is also essential to always insert an enjoyable activity between tasks of the work schedule, in doing so the student will feel more incentivized to complete each task in order to receive the “reward” he deserves.
Use the ‘Pomodoro Technique‘
That of the ‘Tomato’ it is a technique widely used both in the professional field and in the study. It owes its name to the typical tomato-shaped kitchen timers that were found in many Italian homes in the 1980s and is a system that fixes short working times, followed by short breaks.
This technique generally involves 25 minutes of work interspersed with 5-minute breaks. With children with ADHD it is recommended, at least at the beginning, to reduce the time devoted to study to a maximum of 15-20 minutes and, in some cases, also to increase the breaks up to a duration of 10 minutes.
After having prepared a work plan or a detailed list of all the activities and having established the precise timing with which work and leisure moments will alternate, you set the timer. During this time it is important that the child is not subject to distractions and that the focus is exclusively on homework. This technique allows the child to conceptualize and quantify time and to know that he will not be bound to study indefinitely. Furthermore, the study-leisure alternation means that the moments dedicated to study, albeit short, are more effective and that the breaks are perceived by the child not only as moments in which to rest and recharge the batteries, but also as gratifications for having applied and demonstrated concentration and commitment.
Adopt a more dynamic and engaging approach to studying
Boredom is the main enemy of students with ADHD. The classic “read and repeat” is therefore not very stimulating and ineffective with these children and young people. For this reason it is essential that both teachers and parents strive to make the moment of study as dynamic and engaging as possible. In this sense, it can be very useful to resort to visual elements, such as images, films and colored maps, or to interactive activities and games.
Even new technologies or educational and gamification apps they can help make learning more interesting, stimulating and effective. In the case of using a computer or tablet, it is advisable to enter the aerial mode and to eliminate notifications from all those programs or applications not related to the study, so as to avoid that the devices can become a source of distraction, rather than a useful ally. to learning.
Finally, it is good to remember that studying seriously does not necessarily imply the use of a “serious” methodology. In fact, it is possible to learn serious, demanding and important topics also in a pleasant and fun way.
Resorting to individual and “tailor-made” external support
Traditional schools are often not structured to guarantee each student an adaptive and personalized approach. One of the main obstacles is the large number of classes, which does not allow teachers to adopt “tailor-made” teaching methods and respond adequately to the needs of each pupil. It is precisely the most fragile students or students with learning difficulties, as in the case of children or teenagers with ADHD, who are most affected by this lack of personalization in school.
One solution to this problem, which in the long term can cause frustration in people with ADHD and even lead them to drop out of school, is to rely on a external support. Resorting to a private after-school tutor – in person or online – is certainly a great way to allow students, even and especially those with special needs, to learn in a more effective, flexible and stimulating way. The fact that the lessons are individual allows the student and tutor to establish a more solid relationship and get in tune more. Thanks to a deeper knowledge of the child or young person, of their learning rhythms and their needs, the teacher will have all the necessary tools to be able to create “tailor-made” lessons and teaching plans, help the student to acquire a study method effective and consequently increase their involvement and motivation.
Reward positive behaviors
Is critical reinforce and reward appropriate behavior, so that this can be repeated more frequently. This is, in general, a good practice when dealing with children, but it is absolutely essential with people with ADHD.
Very important is also the formulation of feedback, a generic “good, very good” does not help the subject to understand what behaviors he has implemented correctly and does not explain to the child why he is being rewarded. When the parent or teacher provides feedback, it is therefore good that he express the positive actions that the child has taken, so that he can associate a certain action with the gesture of approval by the adult. In addition to encouraging the child to repeat over time the behaviors that led to a positive response or a reward, this practice also has very positive repercussions on the ability to self-control-self-regulation.
Work on motivation and self-esteem.
Finally, with children with ADHD it is crucial always show empathy and never minimize their efforts: what for others could be a trivial action, for those with ADHD it can be an achievement and involve great effort and commitment. This is why it is important to gratify them and celebrate every success, in everyday life as well as in school life. For example, being impulsive, untidy and poorly organized, children with ADHD often have difficulty with the preparation of the satchel and teaching material. Drawing up a “check-list”, also using images, can help the child remember the various steps and learn to perform this task in complete autonomy. It is important to always start with simple actions and give children well-defined and achievable goals. Being able to complete an action effectively and without the help of an adult will make the child feel satisfied with himself, with positive effects on motivation and self-esteem.
