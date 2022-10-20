October is the ‘Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Awareness Month‘, also known by the acronym DDAI in Italian or ADHD in English, from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

Although still underdiagnosed and not always adequately treated, ADHD is one of the developmental neuropsychiatric disorders most popular. According to recent studies in fact, it is estimated that around 6 million children and young people in the world (9.8%) have received a diagnosis of ADHD.

This disorder arises in childhoodwith greater frequency in boys than in girls (ratio 2 to 1), and is characterized mainly by three symptoms: inattention, impulsivity and motor hyperactivity. It follows that, although usually presenting a normal or above average intellectual and cognitive level, individuals with ADHD often have difficulty carrying out sedentary activities that require constant and prolonged attention over time, such as attending a lesson at school or studying and doing homework.

So how can we help children and adolescents with ADHD to learn effectively and without excessive effort? What pedagogical-didactic strategies can help to involve and motivate them?

Carlotta De Chiricopsychologist specialized in SLD, expert in effective learning techniques and tutor of the e-learning and online tutoring platform GoStudenthas compiled a list of practical tips and tricks to help students with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder focus and make studying more enjoyable and effective.

Designate a specific and adequate space to devote to study.

The first thing to think about when approaching the moment of study is the provision of a dedicated space. This is a good practice for any student but, in the case of subjects with ADHD, giving fixed spatial reference points is really essential. It must be a neat, well-organized place in a quiet area of ​​the house. A quiet environment that transmits tranquility and helps concentration. We recommend that you opt for one bright room, with warm lights, white walls and few elements that can cause distractions. On the desk it is important that there is only the material necessary for the task at hand.

Establish a routine and mark the passage of time with a timer.

Children and adults have a different perception of the passage of time. Children, in fact, having not yet fully developed the capacity for abstraction, find it difficult to visualize an abstract concept such as time as something tangible and concrete. This manifests itself even more in ADHD subjects, who have a fallacious perception of time and a lack of ability to perceive the duration of a job or a wait: ten minutes equals twenty, and when they complete a task, they don’t realize how long it takes to complete it.

Create a study routine with well-defined timing it is therefore very important when dealing with children and teenagers with ADHD. In these cases, the use of a timer can be precious, in fact, a visual representation of the passage of time can help the child to acquire a correct perception. For older children or adults, the timer can, on the other hand, be a very effective tool to combat boredom and keep the level of attention and motivation high.

Create a work plan or a ‘storyboard’

Children with ADHD struggle more than others to organize themselves in the management of the study and afternoon tasks. A concrete help is certainly to go and create a work scheme or one ‘storyboard‘, as in the cinema, in which to outline point by point the development and timing of the study activity: from which subject we will start, with which we will continue and with which we will finish. One of the aspects that often discourage students is, in fact, looking at homework as a vague and indefinite quantity of actions. Use of work patterns allows the child to visualize the tasks to be performed, estimate the time required and identify the steps necessary to proceed and complete each activity. In addition, the graphical representation of the objectives to be achieved helps the student to feel more motivated and trains him to deal with problems in a strategic and orderly way.

It is also essential to always insert an enjoyable activity between tasks of the work schedule, in doing so the student will feel more incentivized to complete each task in order to receive the “reward” he deserves.

Use the ‘Pomodoro Technique ‘

That of the ‘Tomato’ it is a technique widely used both in the professional field and in the study. It owes its name to the typical tomato-shaped kitchen timers that were found in many Italian homes in the 1980s and is a system that fixes short working times, followed by short breaks.

This technique generally involves 25 minutes of work interspersed with 5-minute breaks. With children with ADHD it is recommended, at least at the beginning, to reduce the time devoted to study to a maximum of 15-20 minutes and, in some cases, also to increase the breaks up to a duration of 10 minutes.

After having prepared a work plan or a detailed list of all the activities and having established the precise timing with which work and leisure moments will alternate, you set the timer. During this time it is important that the child is not subject to distractions and that the focus is exclusively on homework. This technique allows the child to conceptualize and quantify time and to know that he will not be bound to study indefinitely. Furthermore, the study-leisure alternation means that the moments dedicated to study, albeit short, are more effective and that the breaks are perceived by the child not only as moments in which to rest and recharge the batteries, but also as gratifications for having applied and demonstrated concentration and commitment.

Adopt a more dynamic and engaging approach to studying