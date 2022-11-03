Two people in front of the SEF offices, in Murcia, in a file image. / Javier Carrion / AGM

The month of October was a respite in the unemployment list in the Region of Murcia, which since July had only seen the number of unemployed grow. In the last month, unemployment fell by 2,359 people, 2.53% less than in September, according to data made public this Thursday, October 3, by the Public State Employment Service (SEPE).

The Community was the third autonomy in which more citizens left the unemployment line in the last 30 days, only behind the Balearic Islands and Extremadura. The figures registered in the Region significantly exceed the national average, which stands at 0.92% fewer unemployed (27,027 inhabitants).

Waiting for the Christmas campaigns, which always mean a greater drop in the unemployment list, the Community breaks with the growing trend that had been installed since the summer months. There are currently a total of 90,950 people without work.

By gender and sectors



Unemployment fell more sharply among men. 1,770 men found work during the month of October and left the unemployment list, where there are still 34,551. On the other hand, the number of women without work fell by 559 people. There are currently 36,399 unemployed girls.

By sector of activity, unemployment fell significantly in Agriculture and Services. In the first of them, the number of unemployed fell by 1,353 people (there are currently 5,537). In Services, 1,185 citizens left the unemployment list in October. In Construction it fell to a lesser extent, while unemployment grew in Industry and among citizens without previous employment.