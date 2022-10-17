Genoa – Sunny and hot at least until Thursday: the African anticyclone it shows no signs of abating and will spread over all of Italy, carrying an Octobrata-bis.

According to the forecasts of Antonio Sanò, director and founder of ‘iLMeteo.it’, the stable, sunny weather will continue to persist and it will be very hot for everyone. “Just think – he observes – that on the major islands the mercury column may locally exceed 30 ° C towards the middle of the week, maximum values ​​typical of the summer period. But the climate almost of the summer and therefore truly exceptional will certainly also be spoken of for the regions of Centronord as it will touch peaks of 25-26 ° C in cities such as Bologna, Ferrara, Florence and then again in Rome, Bari and Naples “.

To determine the persistence of high temperatures, already today, will be a real “atmospheric block”: “It is – specifies Sanò – a vast anticyclonic field, literally ‘nailed’ and therefore forced to stay in a large area for a long time, with the main effect of keeping away not only any Atlantic disturbance, but even the cold raids from the North Pole“This phase of absolute atmospheric stability could last until the weekend, when colder and unstable currents descending from the Atlantic could become more and more intrusive, causing a slight temperature drop and even some precipitation, especially in the North.

In detail:

Monday 17. In the north: good weather except for scattered clouds in Liguria and dense mists or fogs in the plains. Center: sunny except for scattered clouds over Upper Tuscany. In the south: good weather with temperatures above the average for the period.

Tuesday 18. In the north, possible morning fog on the plains, slightly cloudy elsewhere. Middle: good weather prevailing. In the south: ample sunshine.

Wednesday 19. In the north, fog in the morning on the plains, sunny elsewhere. In the center: all sun. In the south: the phase of absolute atmospheric stability continues, with lots of sun and a very mild climate.

Trend following days: until Thursday sun, heat and fog in the North. On Friday it rains in the North.