This time of year, there’s nothing like getting into the Halloween spirit and customizing your WhatsApp for the occasion. If you are a lover of technology and festivities, you are in luck.

In this article, we will guide you step by step to activate Halloween mode in WhatsApp, in addition to adding stickers and a festive wallpaper. Get ready to add a spooky touch to your conversations!

Before going into details, make sure you have Nova Launcher installed on your Android device. Once this is done, follow these steps to change the WhatsApp icon:

Find a PNG image of the WhatsApp icon in a Halloween style and download it to your phone. Locate the WhatsApp app in your apps list and press and hold its icon for a few seconds until the ‘Edit’ option appears. Now, tap on the green WhatsApp icon to access the icon panel. Select the folder where you have stored the new icon and choose the downloaded image. Finally, press the save button and that’s it. Your WhatsApp will look completely different, immersing you in the Halloween atmosphere.

Stickers and Wallpaper:

Customizing stickers and wallpapers is essential to complete the Halloween experience on WhatsApp. Follow these simple steps:

Stickers:

In any chat, go to your stickers. At the top, you will find a ‘+’ symbol; click on it. Search the list for ‘Halloween Mode’ and select the stickers you like the most. Now you can use them to add a festive touch to your conversations! If you want more sticker options or custom designs, you can download the “Stickers for WA- Halloween” app from your device’s app store.

Wallpaper:

Open the WhatsApp application and go to ‘Settings’. Go to the ‘Chats’ section. Look for the ‘Wallpaper’ option and select the orange color option or any other festive background you want.

With these simple steps, your WhatsApp will be ready to celebrate Halloween in a unique and spooky way.

Have fun customizing your favorite messaging app for this monster and pumpkin season!