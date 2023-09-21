Can culture help treatment and prevention? “Absolutely yes, why remind women to do the breast cancer screening it is important and can save lives. With Komen I have been repeating it for 23 years, breast cancer can be completely cured if caught in time.” So to Adnkronos Salute Maria Grazia Cucinottagodmother of Komen Italytoday in Rome for the presentation to the Minister of Culture of the campaign ‘Prevention is our Masterpiece’ in the international month (October) of the fight against breast cancer.