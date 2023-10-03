Hello again, outer space fan, this time we bring you the list of astronomical events for October of 2023, among which shooting stars, eclipses, a full Moon and some more stand out.

Today you will know what are the astronomical phenomena that will dazzle the heights during October so you can get the telescope and binoculars ready and go to a place with little light pollution to enjoy the space show.

Astronomical calendar for October 2023 in Mexico

Meteor showers, eclipses and more!

The Draconids and the Orionids: October Shooting Stars

In October, two star showers are the main protagonists: Draconids and the Orionids. The draconids, coming from the remains of comet 21P Giacobini-Zimmer, will only be visible from October 6 to 10reaching its climax during the night of October 7.

The waning Moon will provide dark skies, ideal for observing in any direction, especially towards the Draco constellation.

The Orionids, which come from the dusty remains of Halley’s Comet, will be visible from October 2 to November 7, but the most exciting nights will be October 21 and 22, when you can witness up to 20 meteors per hour, the twice as much as in the heyday of the dragonborn. Focus your gaze on the majestic constellation of Orion.

Annular Solar Eclipse: A Gift to Some

Astronomical events with eclipses always generate expectation. This October, it is a annular solar eclipsea phenomenon in which the Moon partially obscures the Sun, creating an amazing ring of fire.

This show will be visible in the southwestern United States, Central America, Brazil and Colombia. Be sure to check the specific schedule for your location on the map created by NASA.

However, keep in mind that viewing a solar eclipse without proper protection can damage your eyes. Be sure to use glasses with filters that comply with ISO 12312-2 for safe observation.

Hunter’s Moon: A Celestial Legend

He October 28, Mexico will witness the Hunter’s Moona name that comes from the legends of Native Americans, who noted that it coincides with the time when animals are at their ideal size for hunting.

And as an added bonus, in Mexico you can enjoy a partial lunar eclipse next to the Hunter’s Moon.

This eclipse will be seen from Europe, Asia, Africa and Western Australia, and in Mexico, you will be able to witness the entire eclipse from 8:01 p.m. to 12:26 a.m. local time, on the night of October 28-29.

Get ready to marvel at these celestial events in October. Make sure you are ready to observe these wonders of space, and may the sky light up your nights in Mexico this month.