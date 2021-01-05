British actress Banita Sandhu, who was seen in Varun Dhawan’s film ‘October’, has been found to be corona positive. After which he was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Banita Sandhu refused to undergo treatment at a government hospital in Kolkata.

Banita Sandhu is shooting for the film ‘Kavita and Teresa’ in Kolkata. He had his Kovid-19 test done on Monday which has come positive. Let me tell you that Banita Sandhu came to Kolkata on 20 December and she traveled in the same flight in which the mutant corona virus infected youth traveled. Because of which it is suspected that he is also infected with the same strain.



It is being told that Banita Sandhu refused to get treatment from the government hospital saying that basic infrastructure is missing. She was not coming out of the ambulance after which the hospital administration informed the state secretariat and the health department about this. Apart from this, the British High Commission was also informed about this. Given the seriousness of the case, the police administration also had to reach the spot.

On reaching the spot, the police surrounded the ambulance so that Banita Sandhu could not leave from there. According to the information, a senior doctor counseled Banita after which he was admitted to a private hospital.