Wednesday, May 4, 2022
October 9 vs. Deportivo Independiente Medellín LIVE, South American

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 4, 2022
in Sports
Luciano Pons

Luciano Pons, DIM striker.

Luciano Pons, DIM striker.

Those led by Julio Comesaña seek their first victory as visitors.

Deportivo Independiente Medellín, led by Julio Avelino Comesaña, seeks this Tuesday, at 7:30 pm, its first victory as a visitor in the Copa Sudamericana against the Ecuadorian club 9 de Octubre.

The Paisa team comes from a goalless draw with Atlético Nacional in the local tournament and lost 0-1 with Internacional in the continental competition. Tonight’s promises to be a unique opportunity to add three and regain confidence, since October 9 is the bottom of the group and also of the Ecuadorian league.

lineups

Minute by minute

