The National Elections Committee has announced the schedule for the Federal National Council elections 2023, as part of the determined efforts to implement the fifth round of the Federal National Council elections, which will be held on the seventh of next October.

The announcement by the National Elections Committee of the 2023 elections timetable, which includes the dates of the main stages of the electoral process, from opening the door for candidacy until announcing the final results of the elections, to give members of the electoral bodies the full opportunity to exercise their electoral right in full transparency, and in a way that establishes active participation that enhances the process of development and success of the parliamentary experience. .

The table shows the chronology of the most important stages of the electoral process. Starting with announcing the opening of candidacy on August 15 for a period of four days, then announcing the preliminary lists of candidates on August 25, followed by the three-day period for filing appeals against candidates.

The committee will respond to all appeals during the period from 29 to 31 August, and the final list of candidates will be announced on the second of September. According to the schedule, the electoral campaigns for the candidates begin on September 11, with the last date for the withdrawal of the candidates being September 26, and the submission of requests for the names of the candidates’ agents during the days of September 27 and 28, according to the conditions set forth in the executive instructions.

Early voting, which allows members of electoral bodies to cast their votes – early – before the main election day, will start on the fourth of October for two days, through the hybrid voting system (in specific polling centers and remotely via the Internet), provided that the sixth day of October will be allocated for voting. Early voting from a distance, which allows the voter to cast his vote from anywhere, whether inside or outside the country, through the use of digital applications decided by the committee. According to the schedule, the seventh of October will be the main election day in all the headquarters of the polling centers, which will be determined by the committee through the electronic voting system or through the “remote voting system” via the Internet, with the National Committee announcing the preliminary results of the elections. The period for submitting appeals to the polling process and counting procedures will begin on October 8 for a period of three days, provided that the committee responds to the appeals submitted on October 13, and then approves the final list of winning candidates (in the absence of supplementary elections). The National Elections Committee called on citizens to verify that their names are among the members of the electoral bodies, to exercise their national duty to vote or run for membership of the Federal National Council if they meet the conditions. The committee called on members of the electoral bodies to activate the uaepass digital identity in order to be able to participate in the electoral process.

