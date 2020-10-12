With the onset of winter season, the month of October has brought many fasts and festivals. According to the Hindu calendar, this month also has Malamas (Adhimas), which is very important from the point of view of worship. But there are so many fasts and festivals in this month that from 13 October to 31 October every day there will be a fast or a festival. So let’s see the complete list of fasts and festivals for the month of October-

Fasting and festivals in October 2020

13 October 2020, Tuesday – Kamala Ekadashi.

14 October 2020, Wednesday – Pradosh Vrat.

October 15, 2020, Thursday – Shiva Chaturdashi fast.

16 October 2020, Friday – Ashwin Krishna Amavasya, Purushottam Maas, Malamas Abolished, Shahadate Imam Hussain.

17 October 2020, Saturday – Commencement of Sharadiya Navratri, Ghatasthapana, Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti.

18 October 2020, Sunday – Navratri second day.

19 October 2020, Monday – Navratri third day.

22 October 2020, Thursday – Navratri sixth day, Saraswati Puja.

23 October 2020, Friday – Navratri seventh day, Mahanisha Puja.

24 October 2020, Saturday – Navratri eighth day, Durgashtami, Mahashtami Pujan, Sri Durgashtami fast.

25 October 2020, Sunday – The ninth and last day of Navratri, Vijayadashami from Shri Durga Navami, Saraswati, Jaware Visarjan, Matatar.

26 October 2020, Monday – Dussehra, Devi Visarjan, Shami Pujan, Panchak, Shastra Puja.

27 October 2020, Tuesday – Papankusha Ekadashi, Bharat Milap, Panchak.

28 October 2020, Wednesday – Pradosh Vrat Panchak.

October 29, 2020, Thursday – Shiva Trayodashi, Chaturdashi fast.

30 October 2020, Friday – Sharad Purnima / Kojagiri Vrat Purnima, Eid-e-Miladunbi.

31 October 2020, Saturday – Kartik Purnima / Ashwin Shukla Purnima.