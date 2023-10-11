Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi announced that this year’s falconry season will begin on October 20, 2023, and end on January 20, 2024, as part of its endeavor to spread the authentic Arab heritage to current and future generations and encourage them to practice the sport of falconry “falconry” within the legal and environmental controls in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. .

It is allowed to practice this traditional sport after obtaining a traditional hunting license (falconry hunting), through the Abu Dhabi unified government services system “Tamm”. Falconers must apply for a wild hunting license through the “Tamm” smart application or the “Tamm” website after registering. Access to it is via the UAE Pass digital ID, where the applicant must choose environmental conservation services, then the “Issuing a Falcon Hunting License” service. Upon approval of the terms and conditions, the applicant falconer will obtain a wild hunting license electronically via the “Tamm” system immediately. The licensee must adhere to the period specified for hunting in the license issued to him for one season only, which the Authority specified for this season 2023-2024.

Pursuant to Law No. (22) of 2005 regulating wild hunting in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its executive regulations, which establishes a legal framework for wild hunting activities within environmental controls and standards that are consistent with the higher goals of efforts to preserve and preserve wild animal species and in a way that does not conflict with the sustainability of their numbers in their natural habitats, as it is stipulated To obtain a license for falconry, the applicant must be a citizen of the United Arab Emirates, be at least 18 years old, and have the falcon registered in the falcon registration system of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Ahmed Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: “The Authority issues licenses for falconry, in accordance with Local Resolution No. (5) of 2021 regarding making some amendments to the executive regulations of the Wild Hunting Law in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which supports the sector.” Wild hunting contributes to strengthening efforts to preserve and consolidate the traditional hunting heritage (the sport of falconry – falconry).

license

Al-Hashimi pointed out that the Authority has determined, through the falconry license, that only licensed falconers are permitted to hunt bustards, which contributes to ensuring the practice of traditional hunting within specific legal and environmental controls.

Traditional hunting is limited to open areas, with the need to stay away from natural reserves, forests, residential, military and petroleum areas, private and prohibited areas and all roads by a distance of not less than 2 km.