At the end of working hours today, the National Elections Committee will close the door for submitting appeals against the results and the counting process for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, which was opened over a period of three days, in preparation for adjudicating any appeals (if submitted) and announcing the final results next Friday, while the committee specified Next Friday, October 20, is the deadline to remove all aspects of election propaganda campaigns by candidates, in order to preserve the public appearance and cultural coordination.

In detail, the National Elections Commission announced that the last specific date for all candidates for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, whose preliminary results were announced last Sunday, to remove all manifestations of their electoral propaganda campaigns, will be Friday, October 20, noting that the executive instructions have been granted. All candidates are given a maximum of one week to remove all aspects of their electoral campaigns, starting with the end of working hours next Friday, which will witness the announcement of the final results of the elections, in order to avoid being held accountable or subjected to a fine that may reach 10,000 dirhams.

The committee praised the commitment and keenness of all candidates to maintain in their electoral campaigns the elements and aesthetic appearance of the local environment in each emirate.

Last Sunday evening, the National Elections Commission announced the preliminary results of the Federal National Council elections, which resulted in the victory of 20 candidates out of 298 male and female candidates representing the emirates of the country, after an electoral competition of nearly two months, which witnessed an atmosphere of mutual respect between the candidates for each other, and ended with public participation exceeding 175 thousand and 487 male and female voters. Today, the Committee announces the closure of the door for submitting appeals against the results of the 2023 Federal National Council elections, which was opened over a period of three days, during which each candidate has the right to appeal the results of the voting and counting processes, using a form approved by the Emirate Committee, according to three conditions, the first of which is that it must be The appeal is based on serious reasons and is specific about the voting and counting procedures. The second is that the appeal be submitted to the Emirate Committee within the period specified by the National Committee. Finally, the appellant must deposit an amount of 3,000 dirhams as a guarantee with the National Committee, and this amount will be returned to the appellant if it is issued. The decision is in his favour.

The committee stressed that submitting appeals regarding the voting and counting procedures does not completely prevent the counting committee from announcing the number of votes obtained by each candidate, noting that it will decide on the appeals submitted to it (if submitted) next Friday (October 13) in light of the legal opinion reports. Submitted to it by the Appeals Committee, provided that the committee announces the final results of the elections on the same day, approves the final list of winning candidates, and takes the necessary measures to complete the winners’ membership in the Federal National Council.

According to the executive instructions, the decisions to consider appeals against the electoral process and the results of the counting that will be announced by the National Elections Commission will have the force of final rulings. The National Elections Commission has the right, along with the Commission’s right, to decide to cancel the election results in any emirate, if its procedures are marred by any defects or errors that affect In its final result, it informs the concerned parties thereof.

