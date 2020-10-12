El Puente del Pilar arrives this year marked by the coronavirus. The first bridge after the return to routine after the summer will be very different this year, with limited travel to avoid the spread of the virus and, above all, with great awareness of the appropriate measures in public spaces. With several holidays throughout Spain there are already many who wonder if they can take a last walk on the beach or, for the bravest, even one last bath this year.

Despite the pleasant temperatures that have been experienced throughout the country for a few days and the lack of rain throughout the region, temperatures will drop on the weekend of Hispanic Heritage Day. A few days marked by the cold wind that enters during the day and with a decrease of temperatures between 8 and 10ºC on Monday in areas such as Madrid, Badajoz or Zaragoza.

Maximum temperatures below 20 degrees

The situation will get worse in Cantabria, with heavy showers during the day. Even in areas of the Mediterranean, like Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, strong and stormy precipitations will be registered. You can even see the first snowfalls of the time: from 1,400 and 1,600 meters in the Cantabrian Mountains and at lower elevations in the Pyrenees. The wind will be added and will blow with great force, as in the north of Catalonia, the Ebro basin and the Balearic Islands. This will be the day when temperatures will suffer a considerable decrease with maximums below 20ºC throughout the Peninsula, according to the Meteored Department of Meteorology.

Throughout monday, the situation will gradually stabilize, although the rainfall will continue in areas of the Cantabrian Sea and the Pyrenees. The coastline of Catalonia and the Balearic Islands will have stormy showers and even snow above 1,200 meters in the Pyrenees. For the rest of the country, mostly sunny skies and with temperatures that will go down, except in the Canary Islands, which will register a rise again.