This Monday, October 12, Hispanic Day is celebrated. It is usually commemorated with a military parade through the streets of Madrid with the participation of army and the Armed forces with military vehicles and aircraft. After this act, a reception is usually held at the Royal Palace attended by various personalities of the country.

But this year, due to the worrying health situation due to COVID-19, it will be different. With the objective of avoid crowds and possible infections, the Ministry of Defense has been forced to suspend both ceremonies and other acts will take place in their place.

The Armory Square of the Royal Palace will host a less numerous event that will be chaired by King Felipe VI. The presence of the Government and the main State authorities, including regional presidents.

Madrid Units

In this act only military units based in Madrid will participate: the Music Unit eight sections of the Royal Guard, the Central Defense Academy, he Regiment “Immemorial of the King” No. 1 of the Army, the Madrid Grouping of the Marine Corps (ADD), the Honors Squad of the Air Force, the Military Emergency Unit and the Reserve and Security Group of the Civil Guard. Also, and due to its centenary, a Legion unit will also participate.

The performance of the Eagle Patrol

One of the highlights of the parade is when it’s the Eagle Patrol’s turn to act, the acrobatic unit of the Air Force. In this edition, they will make a pass at the Royal Palace with its C-101 planes and they will draw the colors of the flag of Spain in the sky of the Spanish capital.