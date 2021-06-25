Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.25.2021 06:35:53

Do you remember Benito from the series Neighbours of Televisa? Yes, we are talking about the child whose father led him to play various roles to dedicate himself to the world of acting. Well, whoever plays him, Octavio Ocaña, has grown up and has already gotten engaged to his girlfriend Nerea Godínez. Benito de Vecinos will soon be married, so the couple let it be seen on social networks. When will the wedding be?

It was through several posts on Instagram, where the news was confirmed. The betrothed of Octavio Ocana He shared what the ring he received from his lover is like. And it is that since last February, the relationship had become known.

However, it is only recently that it was announced that it will go to another level. Even, the young man will also officially become the stepfather of the little one who has his partner.

To notify the news, Nerea Godínez shared an image with her engagement ring, as well as the way it looks on her hand.

“Forever yes,” he wrote in a post.

Later, he shared another image kissing the Neighbors actor, while in turn showing his hand with the engagement ring:

