Octavio Avendaño, sociologist and academic at the University of Chile, during an interview in Santiago. sofia yanjari

Chile is counting down to elect the 50 members who will draft the second constitutional proposal to bury the Magna Carta inherited from the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, subject to dozens of reforms in democracy. The previous process ended with 62% of citizens rejecting the text, last September. This second attempt, marked by the disaffection of the Chileans and the control of the parties, comes in the midst of a security and economic crisis. The campaign has focused on the issue of public order in an attempt to link the Constitution to the main concern of the citizenry, who will go to the polls this Sunday.

“It is politically incorrect to insist on the constitutional issue when people are in a different tune,” says Octavio Avendaño, a political scientist and academic at the University of Chile, an anti-partisan expert, in this interview that takes place in a cafeteria in Providencia, in the area east of Santiago de Chile.

It is an election with mandatory votes that is difficult to predict, although the forecasts reveal that the pendulum has swung from the left to the right. Of the register of 15.1 million voters, there are almost five million who have not voted in an election with representatives of political parties in recent years, a key issue for the academic.

Ask. What is Chile at stake in the May 7 elections?

Answer. The projection of some of the political blocks that have been configured between 2017 and 2021 is at stake. Five lists compete. If the government is doing very badly, for example, perhaps its partners in the Socialist Party will reconsider whether to continue on the official list made up of the Communist Party (PC), the Broad Front (FA) and the rest of Approve Dignity (AD) and seek to strengthen Democratic Socialism in the next municipal and parliamentary elections independently. On the right hand side, the consolidation of the project is at stake from [la extrema derecha del] Republican Party (PR). We could talk about a political earthquake if the PR gets a better presentation than Chile Let’s go [los partidos tradicionales de derecha].

Q. What are your projections?

R. There is the question of the electorate that joins a party election for the first time with several alternatives. But the projections indicate that the first option will be Chile Vamos of the traditional right, then the official party (the communists, the Broad Front and the socialists), but basically because of the electoral weight that the socialists would contribute, not because a leftist project is consolidated . But it would be a resounding failure for the government if the list linked to the president was left in third place, after the two rights.

Q. What is the People’s Party?

R. A political force that was given little importance, but which in 2021 managed to build a base, mostly tweeters and viewers of social media programs. They appropriated a discourse that until then had been assumed by the Broad Front: anti-parties, anti-elites, anti-privileges. The PDG snatches it up and manages to represent the electorate that had not mobilized in all these years. It is in tune with a profile that does not believe much in State solutions, but rather in entrepreneurship. It is a new right, more to the center.

Q. How much is projected for the PDG?

R. The positive surprise for the PDG would be to finish fourth. We are talking about more than 20%. It would consolidate them as an alternative force.

Q. On what foot would the traditional parties be if things go very well for the Republican Party or the PDG?

R. It would be the beginning of the decomposition. We could talk there that they have experienced a slow death, but that it accelerates from that moment on.

Q. How present is non-partisanship in this election?

R. Very present. Non-partisanship has been entrenched for many years. In 1989 Francisco Javier Errázuriz broke in with an anti-party speech and obtained 15% in the first post-dictatorship election. The phenomena were accentuated and Joaquín Lavín emerged at the end of the nineties, who promised to solve the problems of the people leaving aside the issues of a political nature. What we observe later is a proliferation of anti-party caudillismo like that of Franco Parisi -leader of the PDG-, or the Republican Party that tries to channel the most Pinochetist sectors.

Q. How is it explained that non-partisanship is so present?

R. Due to the presence of a very disaffected electorate, which now acquires strength and relevance. Also due to the invisibility of the parties. They are absent, unlike the plebiscite of 88, when they were the ones behind. The absence is due above all to the organizational weakening of the parties. In the nineties, 86% identified with a party and today it is less than 20%. They no longer have the strength to be present throughout the territory. There is a discredit, because there is no programmatic commitment. Traditionally, the link was not only clientelistic, but also programmatic.

Q. His next book tackles non-partisanship

R. The focus is anti-politics and anti-partisanship, proposing that we are in a scenario of the diversification of anti-partisanship that is pure insult towards the democratic system, the institutions and that is going to have enormous repercussions in the future. The democratic system in Chile is not guaranteed. At any moment we are going to have an authoritarianism of the left or of the right.

Q. How can that be avoided?

R. Betting on greater institutional solidity. That is why it is important to strengthen the parties, because they are the only ones that can negotiate or reach an agreement. And take advantage of the constituent process to establish norms that prevent anti-democratic sectors or directly posing authoritarian options from being mitigated. Hence the importance of the choice. It is not the same that Chile wins. We are going to win the Republican Party, even symbolically it is a very negative sign.

Q. In this campaign the parties have been quite hidden

R. Nobody here is thinking about the convention. Not even the campaign. Contingency took over the process. To begin with, there is no electoral atmosphere. There are complete communes without propaganda. There is no territorial presence of the parties, graphic or symbolic. The logos are not visible. The issues at stake are not being discussed. It has not been reported either. There are people who do not know that voting is mandatory or what the lists are. There is no communication bombardment, in part, due to the frustration left by the previous process. There is a kind of fear of colliding with reality. The issue of security is real, but it is overstated. It is politically incorrect to insist on the constitutional issue when people are in another tune.

Q. What are the big differences in proposals between the five lists?

R. In the previous process, the idea of ​​the Pinochet Constitution versus one in democracy was very strong. Now that loses relevance. The fracture is more State and market. There is talk of installing the social rule of law, a greater role for the State in the protection of natural resources, regarding lithium. The ruling party versus the right, including the PDG. From the right they seek to maintain a subsidiary State, which is not explicit in the 1980 Constitution and could now be enshrined.

Q. Why did burying Pinochet’s Constitution take second place?

R. The constitutional issue loses strength after the September plebiscite. And the main story loses strength. Partly because the sectors that assumed that discourse felt defeated and have not been able to process it adequately. But there are also points of agreement. One of the main sources of crisis in the last 15 years is presidentialism, which ends up forming minority governments. We see it in the rest of Latin America, where it becomes semi-authoritarianism or generates a governance crisis. We are facing two problems: a presidential system without leadership to maintain support in Congress and that of parliamentary representation, which today are caudillos, do not obey. They put at risk concretizing a legislative agenda and even more so in a context of fragmentation with 21 parties represented.

Q. Is the reform of the political system on the right track in the constitutional draft?

R. I am seduced by the issue of thresholds for parties. Now there are parliamentarians who are elected with less than 1%. Some national figures were elected with less than 2%. Maybe the 5% threshold is too high, but not less than 3%. Otherwise it is to induce fragmentation.

Q. Do you think that the project can channel the problems that manifested themselves in the outbreak in 2019?

R. The big question is whether he manages to resolve the political crisis. If it worsens, it will not allow you to face anything from others. The previous constitutional proposal did not solve it and, therefore, it was rejected. We still don’t know this, but from what has been announced so far, no.

Q. What happens if it is rejected?

R. In the short term, nothing. But we will see phenomena that will impact us much more than now: mental behaviors, nihilistic actions, the discredit towards everything will increase. Also violence. Not only criminality, but daily violence, the one that exists in the world of work, in public spaces, because energy has to be channeled somehow.

Q. Who does it serve to be rejected?

R. Certainly to the right, mainly to the republicans. For them the authoritarian type solution is not a problem. I would also tell you that it is useful for sectors of the Broad Front and the PC that are looking for a new opportunity after the worsening of the crisis.

Q. How could the result affect the Government, thinking that it has distanced itself from the first process?

R. An enormity. It would be a defeat even if they distance themselves from the result because they come to the Government promising a new Constitution and it would be a resounding failure if it is not achieved.

Q. How much is participation going to matter?

R. A lot. There are projections that speak of 75%, which under the current circumstances would be a success. Participation right now is indicating who wins. If it is high, the triumph of the right is announced. If participation falls below 60%, the conditions are different and anything can happen there.