In his best years Octavio Aceves rubbed shoulders with the best of Madrid society. In a quick glance at her past, images are discovered along with faces known as Victoria Vera, Carmen Sevilla, Carmen Ordoñez or Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada. It is even said that for a time he was close to the Queen emerita herself, Sofia.

However, his death has been in Guadalajara and away from the spotlight, as have been his last years. Aceves passed away on Saturday night from a multi-organ failure due to a serious urine infection.

The tarot reader had been admitted for this ailment for several days when he had the fatal outcome. Little or nothing has been known about this Argentine for a long time, who for years was a regular face of social gatherings and television programs. In his last appearances, he realized the serious financial problems he was going through since his tarot consultation was no longer profitable business that it had been for years, especially when it appeared recurrently in magazines and television programs in the decade of the 90s and early 2000s.

Such was his popularity that he made a cameo in the fourth film of the saga starring Torrente’s character ‘Lethal Crisis’ under the direction of Santiago Segura in 2011.

Born in the city of Rosario, in Argentina, he came to Spain where he made a name for himself in the world of astrology and clairvoyance and wrote numerous books. He had, as he declared, four careers: history, literature, psychology and philosophy and two doctorates. Furthermore, he also claimed to speak six languages. He also said that he belonged to a true saga of fortune-tellers since his mother and grandmother were “seers at the international level” and they were the ones who taught him everything he knew.

The diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease was a hard blow for him and when he detected the first symptoms, he decided to enter a residence, precisely in Guadalajara, after solving his debts with the sale of his apartment in Madrid. The one who was a seer of the stars, had been surrounded only by his closest friends for years, among whom were his secretary, Macarena Romero, and her husband, as well as his friend Rubén Barea.

From his surroundings they confirm that none of those who approached him during his moments of greatest popularity had worried about his economic or health situation. Although in the latter years the illness he suffered had made him forget names and memories, the truth is that he had had a life that he enjoyed very much. In 2005 he was elected Honorary Citizen of Capri and member of the Senate of Culture, something that filled him with emotion.

For years he was in charge of writing the weekly horoscope for Semana magazine and among his most prominent statements is the one in which he assured that he could tell Letizia that she would become queen. His relationship with the royal house has to do with a course organized by María Eugenia Rincón for Queen Sofía. In it, Octavio taught oriental parapsychology classes. A life full of anecdotes that he had long begun to forget.