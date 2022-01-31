This Sunday at Aztec stadiumthe Mexican team did not take advantage of the locality and ended up drawing scoreless against their similar team from Costa Ricathus complicating their classification by Qatar World Cup 2022in the absence of four dates.
The one who did take advantage of and respected his house was the selection of Canadawhich defeated 2-0 the U.S at Tim Horton’s Fieldthanks to the early both of Cyle Larinjust at minute 7, and the goal of Sam Adekugbe in added time, in order to seize the top.
In the same way, Panama does not throw in the towel and refuses to stay out of the World Cup, as he beat 3-2 Jamaica at Rommel Fernandez Stadiumstill caressing the half ticket for the international fair. michail antonio advanced to the reggaeboyz from the penalty mark after five minutes, but an own goal from Javier Brown plus the goals of Eric Davis Y Azmahar Arian turned around with Andrew Gray discounting for the visit.
Finally, Honduras was mathematically eliminated, after stumbling 0-2 against The Savior at Metropolitan Olympic Stadiumbeing Nelson Bonilla Y Darwin Ceren those in charge of doing mischief to the catrachos.
In this way, The Maple Leaf leads the Octagonal End with 22 units, followed by The Stars and Stripesas well as the tricolor, both with 18 points, but the North Americans have a better goal difference with +6 against the +5 Aztec. The red tide continues fourth with 17, having for now the playoff, The Sele is fifth with 13, The Select It’s sixth to nine reggaeboyz are sevenths with seven and The Bicolor at the bottom with three.
For the next date, February 2, Jamaica receive to Costa Rica at Independence Park, U.S will host Honduras in Allianz Field, Canada visit to The Savior at Cuscatlan Stadium Y Mexico will crash into Panama at Aztec stadium.
