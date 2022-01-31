?? MEXICO COULD NOT IN THE AZTECA! ? El Tri ends up drawing goalless with Costa Rica and once again flirts with the playoffs heading to #Qatar2022. https://t.co/t49uapBPOC pic.twitter.com/BXbygVT8VZ — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) January 31, 2022

In the same way, Panama does not throw in the towel and refuses to stay out of the World Cup, as he beat 3-2 Jamaica at Rommel Fernandez Stadiumstill caressing the half ticket for the international fair. michail antonio advanced to the reggaeboyz from the penalty mark after five minutes, but an own goal from Javier Brown plus the goals of Eric Davis Y Azmahar Arian turned around with Andrew Gray discounting for the visit.

Canada beats the United States 2-0 to remain the leader in CONCACAF qualifying, despite the loss of their benchmark Alphonso Davies. They have 5 wins in their last 5 games played, defeating Panama, Costa Rica, Mexico, Honduras, and now, USA. TREMENDOUS. pic.twitter.com/pkVpm5AkHh – World Cup (@World Cup) January 30, 2022

In this way, The Maple Leaf leads the Octagonal End with 22 units, followed by The Stars and Stripesas well as the tricolor, both with 18 points, but the North Americans have a better goal difference with +6 against the +5 Aztec. The red tide continues fourth with 17, having for now the playoff, The Sele is fifth with 13, The Select It’s sixth to nine reggaeboyz are sevenths with seven and The Bicolor at the bottom with three.