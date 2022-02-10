The mandate will last two years

Emma Marcegagliapresident and chief executive officer of Marcegaglia Holding and former president of Confindustria andEnientered theexecutive board from Business at Oecd (Biac), the economic and industrial advisory body set up at the OECD. “I am honored to have been called to be part of such a prestigious forum after the extraordinary experience at presidency of the B20I am increasingly convinced that the the business world is ready to assume its responsibilities and to take concrete action to reduce inequalities and guarantee a future of more equitable, sustainable and inclusive growth “, commented the entrepreneur from Mantua.

“We have to push in the direction of one greater cooperation, supporting the free market and a truly profitable public-private partnership: by aligning strategies and removing obstacles, we can produce stable benefits for the entire international community “, he added.

L’executive board – which met yesterday afternoon for the first time – is composed of 14 leading figures from the international economic and industrial worldchosen by the main organizations that adhere to the Business at Oecd and elected by its general assembly.

Its function is to regularly discuss a wide range of political and global economic governance issues in order to decide priorities and strategic indications to be provided to the OECD. The mandate lasts for two years.

The main business and employer organizations of the OECD member countries, including Confindustria. It’s about a international network of over 2,800 experts representing more than 7 million companies of all sectors and sizes.

READ ALSO:

– Generals, no from Marcegaglia even to the skaters. Palermo at work since November



– Economist Bastasin (Brookings Institution) to Affaritaliani.it: “Excess of fear on ECB rates. Italy safe until 2025. Inflation below 2% in 2023 and the Stability Pact is not scary”. The analysis



– Italy’s GDP, inflation alarm and expensive energy: Europe cuts 2022 estimates



