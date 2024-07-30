The new Haas drivers

In the last two weeks, between Hungary and Belgium, the team that has been the most talked about in the drivers’ market has been Haaswhich has announced two official announcements: in addition to Oliver Bearman, who will replace Kevin Magnussen, the American team has recently presented Esteban Ocon as its new driver, thus completing the line-up after the departure of Nico Hülkenberg.

When it all started

The French driver’s approach to Haas has become much more concrete after a less than serene start to the season with Alpine and his teammate Pierre Gasly, a compatriot and long-time rival, but the first contacts with Gene Haas’ team had actually begun before this year: “The first conversation happened a long time ago, mid 2023, that’s where things started – he explained to the media in the pre-weekend of Spa-Francorchamps – Komatsu really convinced me with his words. He is a person with a lot of experience in F1, with whom I worked as well, when I was testing for the first time 10 years ago. When we first sat down he explained to me the plans for the future, which were very clear. They have clearly improved the performance and the car itself, and I am very happy with the decision I made”.

Teaming up with Bearman

Ocon will therefore face a new challenge in his career with another teammate, ready to demonstrate all his talent after the excellent performance this year with Ferrari in Saudi Arabia: “I spoke to Oliver in Budapest, it was the first time we met – he added – He is a very young and exciting prospect in F1, and many say he will be a future world champion. It will also bring new life to the teamnew ideas, and I will try to add something too. I’m sure that the our collaboration will be great to take the team forward and hopefully get where we want to go.”

Greetings to the Alpine

Ocon who, at the same time, will prepare to leave Alpine after five seasons spent with the French team, between great emotions and complex moments: “The decision was clear a long time ago: I wanted a new challenge – he concluded – five years in Formula 1 with the same team is a long time in terms of F1. We have achieved good results, other times more difficult. Certainly This season has been frustrating, it’s no secret to anyone. Nobody is happy with the situation the team is in. There hasn’t been enough improvement on some aspects, on some technical issues that we had years ago, but I wish this team the best. It will remain forever in my heart. Together we got my first podium and my first win. We still have half a season to finish. I hope I can do my best to finish on a high note with this team. I am very happy with my choice”.