Fernando’s farewell Alonso at Alpine caused a ripple effect on the Formula 1 driver market: the Spaniard placed himself in Aston Martin, but the French team was blown away by Oscar Piastri, who preferred McLaren after having blatantly denied the “promotion” from part of Enstone’s team. Esteban Or withtherefore, he does not yet know who his partner is in 2023: he would have wanted Mick Schumacher (and was scolded by the team for having made this preference explicit to the media), but he will most likely have to “settle” for Pierre Gasly, a fellow countryman with whom he has never frowned. Nonetheless, # 31 believes anyone who arrives can help Alpine just like the two-time world champion did in this two-year period. But the Frenchman also warned his next teammate: whoever arrives must know that he is the one who knows the team best.

“I am really convinced that we can continue to improve even without Fernandoexactly as we are doing right now“, These are the words of the French a Brand. “I believe we are on the right track. Alonso will go to another team and we have to accept him, that’s the way it is. I wish him all the best. I will miss Fernando on a personal level. In these two years of working as a colleague at the Alpine, I have worked well with him. Fernando also has a great sense of humor outside the car, and then he gives great insights into technical discussion and how to approach the races. I’m sure I will miss him, but it will be fun to keep racing against him. The teammate? I don’t pay much attention to this aspect. The important thing is to do my job, as I have done until now, and lead the team in the set-up and feedback. Anyone who arrives will know that I am the one who has the most experience in the team and who knows the team best, but surely the team will choose the most suitable rider.“.