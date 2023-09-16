Ocon in top-10, but only in PL1

Even before the cars took to the track at Marina Bay for the first session of free practice for the Singapore Grand Prixone of the riders who had not hidden a particular feeling with the Asian street circuit was Esteban Ocon, not surprisingly the author of good performances in the past on this track. The Frenchman from Alpine somehow reconfirmed his feeling at ease here especially in the first session, at the end of which he reached the top-10 in tenth position.

The new layout has been ‘promoted’

More complex, however, is the performance of PL2, which ended in 13th place, but which does not eliminate the possibility of further improving the performance of the A523 in the next two days, even more so on Sunday, when Ocon will blow out 27 candles: “It’s nice to be back driving on the streets of Singapore, a really fresh and stimulating track for us drivers – commented – It was a decent and very hot Friday for us, with several things to analyze on track during our testing programme. In the first place, It was good to drive here and experience the layout slightly different track and testing some of the upgrades on our car. At this point, I would say that we have a lot of work to do ahead of Free Practice 3 and Qualifying tomorrow to find some improvements. We still have a lot to improveand I can do it too, and hopefully we can put ourselves in a good position for qualifying.”

Updates to be perfected

However, his teammate’s Friday was decidedly more difficult Pierre Gasly, always behind him in both rankings. The former AlphaTauri, after finishing at 12th placed in PL1, he subsequently slipped into 18th position ahead of the two Williams of Sargeant and Albon: “It’s always great to be in Singapore and drive by this great facility in Marina Bay – he added – the heat and humidity are very intense for us in the cockpit and that’s part of the challenge of racing here. It was a busy day on the track, with many points to resolve. We made a couple of small updates to the car, so it was important to spend some time testing them from an aerodynamic point of view. In terms of performance, I would say that we still have work to do. We have many aspects to look at in terms of set-up and some aspects that we can definitely improve for tomorrow. The new track layout is good and it will be interesting to see how the races go with the changes and to see if there will be any overtaking opportunities.”