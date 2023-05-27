Ocon surprise

Already during the free practice sessions of the Grand Prix of Monkthe team that had given the most encouraging signs of recovery was theAlpineprotagonist of convincing performances with both of his French drivers: Pierre Gasly on one side and ed Esteban Ocon on the other. What might have seemed ‘simple’ impressions actually turned into confirmations on the occasion of qualificationsand especially with Fernando Alonso’s former teammate.

‘Intruder’ among the Ferraris

Ocon, in fact, surprised the trio of top teams made up of Red Bull, Aston Martin and Ferrari by placing himself in the middle of the two Redheads by Leclerc and Sainz, thus conquering the second row with the 4th place. A performance which was subsequently further rewarded by the penalty inflicted on the Monegasque driver, guilty of having hindered Lando Norris under the tunnel while the latter was setting his fastest lap.

Hard to believe result

As a result, the transalpine from the Alpine could therefore go back up to 3rd place, but regardless of what the potential developments of the case will be, nothing and nobody takes away the credit from Ocon for his performance, commented with a smile on his lips by the same number 31: “I’m very happy with how we’ve grown over the various sessions, improving the car and pushing harder – he explained to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – in qualifying I wanted to give 100% by taking all possible risksand I also hit the wall very hard at lap 7. However, the car went well until the end of the lap and we finished well, and I’m also happy because before the weekend we didn’t think it was possible to reach the top-5, while now there are 4 °. Being close to the top-3, however, is hard to believe“.