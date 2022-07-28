The eve of Hungarian Grand Prix 2022 will go down in history for the announcement of the withdrawal of Sebastian Vettelwho will end his career at the end of the season after four consecutive world titles won at Red Bull from 2010 to 2013. A void, the one that the former Ferrari driver will leave, which was commented by several of his colleagues also during the conference pre-weekend print, including the Alpine standard bearer Esteban Ocon.

The Frenchman, who won his first and only GP in Formula 1 last year at the Hungaroring, wanted to express a thought about the current Aston Martin driver, praising him as much for the victories obtained as for his charisma: “It is very sad to comment on his retirement – he has declared – I had talked to him two weeks ago, and I would never have thought about what has emerged today. I just hope that he will be able to enjoy what he will do after the races and that he can be happy with his life, but I’m sure of it. I can say that he was a great ambassador for all of us: she raised her voice when there were concerns about our safety, or for other things he didn’t like. I hope he doesn’t stay too far from the paddock ”.

Emotions that mix with the memories of what happened in Hungary in 2021race in which Ocon climbed the first time on the top step of the podium: “When I approached the gates, retracing the track with my team – he added – I remembered all the moments from last year, and it was fantastic. Time has flown, but it’s definitely one of my favorite tracks, ed has a special place in my heart“. In the closing moments of the press conference, Ocon finally replied on the possible interest in theAston Martin in 2023now that a seat in the English team will become available after Vettel’s departure: “I’ve been there before, in 2018, even though it had another name at the time – has finished – I know the team well and I know how it works, but I’m fine in Alpine“. Team with which, among other things, he also has a contract until 2024.