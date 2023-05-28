Ocon, the unexpected protagonist in Monte Carlo

On the eve of the Grand Prix of Montecarlo the most anticipated were undoubtedly Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso. If you really had to think of an outsider, here are the new Mercedes W14, modified in a hurry in a direction much more similar to that of Red Bull.

No one would have thought of Esteban Ocon. Yet the Frenchman knew how to take advantage of the momentum in qualifying, doing the lap at the right time and finishing in third place after the penalty imposed on Leclerc. Even dreaming of pole position for a few minutes.

Like at Suzuka 2022

In the race, the Alpine rider confirmed solidity and consistency of performance, treating the medium tire delicately and making it last 35 laps. The French responded promptly to the potential undercut by Lewis Hamilton, defending third place from the onslaught of the British even under water, when it was very easy to make a mistake. Just like in Suzuka, however, Ocon kept the seven-time world champion behind him on a wet track and fully deserved the third podium of his career.

Ocon’s words

“I have no words for this weekend, I’m in the clouds“, he admitted to Sky Sports F1. “It was a perfect weekend, we always made the right decisions, from the simulator to free practice up to the race. It wasn’t easy, we got this podium, but I touched with Carlos Sainz in turn 10 and then there was a lot of confusion with the rain. We got the podium but there was a chance to lose it: us we didn’t lose him under pressure eitherwe achieved it without making any mistakes“.

Gasly’s words

“Congratulations to all the team and to Esteban on today’s podium, it was a really great day for the team and a great reward for everyone’s hard work. As far as I’m concerned, obviously it’s nice to get big points, but we know that we could have earned more if things had gone as we predicted“, added Pierre Gasly to the Alpine channels. “We’ll review everything to see what can be done better for next time. At the moment, however, we will focus on the positives: the car has been very good all weekend, our updates are working and we can’t wait to go to Montmeló next weekend, where we will have to aim to improve on the performance obtained here in Monaco on a more conventional circuit“.