The Canadian Grand Prix ended with a two-sided result for theAlpine, which with the 4th and 5th place obtained respectively by Leclerc and Sainz lost ground to Ferrari in the constructors’ standings: on the one hand there was the eighth position of Esteban Ocon, who with this placement made his fourth race consecutive in the points zone; on the other hand, however, the same objective was not achieved by his compatriot Pierre Gasly, who crossed the finish line 12th in a weekend that saw him start from 17th on the starting grid.

Gasly optimistic

An outcome that the former Red Bull driver will try to overturn at the Austrian Grand Prix of this weekend, which will also re-present the weekend format with the Sprint race for the second time in this world championship after the previous experience in Baku: “I like Austria a lot – he has declared – it is one of the classic European circuits with a traditional feel and a great atmosphere. It’s one of the shortest tracks on the calendar, but it’s fast and very rewarding. It features some great braking zones and fast corners, particularly sector 3 with the two fast right-handers. This weekend we have some good opportunities with the Sprint format. There are two qualifying sessions and two races where we have to work from the first lap. We have some unfinished business after the disappointment in Baku, and I feel ready for Austria this weekend.”

Ocon between the good memories and the challenges of the Red Bull Ring

He will try to extend his positive streak of placings in the points zone Esteban Oconfor four consecutive times in the top ten in the last four races and also favored by the characteristics of a circuit like that of the Red Bull Ring, which saw him finish in the Top-5 in the last edition of the Austrian GP: “It’s good to be back in Spielberg – has explained – last year I got a good result, we hope to have another good weekend like that“

“As for the track itself, it presents some interesting challenges, with the tight low-speed corners contrasting with the faster inside corners at Turns 6 and 7. Also, the significant elevation changes add an extra challenge to the faster corners. The large elevation changes add to the challenge and make some braking areas difficult. Nonetheless, it is fun to drive and we hope to be able to use the sprint weekend format to collect valuable points.”