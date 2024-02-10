Ocon sponsor of Schumacher: “He deserves to return to F1”

by VALERIO BARRETTA

Schumacher, crucial year

2024 will also see Mick Schumacher out of Formula 1, but unlike last year this will be a very important year for the German. The former Haas will in fact be able to play his cards to return to the Circus, being the protagonist of the World Endurance Championship with the Alpine #36 and perhaps taking advantage of the long list of Circus driver contracts which expire at the end of the year and may not be renewed.

Esteban's is also among the expiring agreements Or with, one of the candidates to take over from Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes. Even if the opportunity doesn't come at Brackley, the #31 should have no problem being on the grid for 2025 as well. The year in which he will want to see Schumacher on the grid again.

Ocon's words

“Yes, Mick deserves a place in Formula 1, this is clear. He has shown that he can win championships in Formula 3 and Formula 2, I want to see him in Formula 1 in the near future“, this is the Frenchman's opinion.

“He spent two years at the back of the grid, he needs time to prove his worth in F1. He is one of the most talented riders around and definitely deserves to come back“, he concluded. “Having him on board is fantastic for our Endurance team – Mick brings with him a lot of experience, expertise and talent. I really hope they win Le Mans this year, I will be rooting for them“.