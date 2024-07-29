Back in the top 10

In a particularly complex moment for theAlpinewith the resignation of team principal Bruno Famin and the issue of the project to become a customer of a power unit supplier other than Renault, a small sporting satisfaction has arrived Spa Francorchamps with the Esteban Ocon back in the points zoneThe Frenchman, who was announced by Haas just last weekend as their next driver for the 2025 world championship, finished in tenth place, returning to the top ten for the first time since the Canadian GP and bringing the team back into the points zone since the Austrian GP.

So many positive aspects

The 10th place which, moreover, has officially become ninth following the disqualification of winner George Russell, with the victory thus passing to the British driver’s teammate Lewis Hamilton: “I’m happy to have scored points for the team after some tough battles on track. – commented – we have constantly had a good pace, enough speed on the straight to overtake along the Kemmel straight and, in the end, it was enough for the top ten. There are also some positive aspects, such as the race pace and the tire management. I think we could have finished maybe higher if we had done things a little differently, but that’s something we can look at and improve. We made a good decision to focus on race preparation and setting up the car properly. I’ll stay in Spa for a few days to test the Pirelli tyres before the summer break.”

The regret of a single stop

So Ocon is smiling, unlike his compatriot Pierre Gasly. The Frenchman in fact finished behind Alex Albon’s Williams, finishing in 13th place always taking into account Russell’s disqualification: “It wasn’t a good race – he has declared – It was difficult to fight with the cars around us, because we lacked straight line speed and we also had to manage some temperature problems. I feel like we missed a trick with our strategy, as well as other cars, with the one-stop option. These are things we need to review, because I know we can do much better as a team. We haven’t been good enough in the last few weeks and we need to do better when we get back racing after the summer break. It’s been a tough first half of the season for us, but I’m happy with some of the things we’re bringing to the car. We need to keep finding more improvements for the car and come back hungrier to do better.”

Uphill championship

Alpine, which, after the first fourteen races of the world championship, is also suffering a crisis in the Constructors’ standings, as demonstrated by theeighth and third to last place16 points behind Haas and ahead of Williams with a gap of 7 points separating them from the Grove team. The situation in the Drivers’ standings is also complex, with Gasly just one point ahead of his teammate, who shares sixteenth place with Kevin Magnussen.